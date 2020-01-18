The inaugural Swamp Art Spectacular at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, runs through March 1.
The show features fiber arts, fine arts and photography from artists of every skill level and background on display in the Visitor Exhibit Building. In their work, the local youth and adult artists give their interpretations of Louisiana nature. Those attending can vote for their favorite pieces.
You can meet the artists at the closing reception from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 1. Light refreshments will be served, and winners will be announced.
The center's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 for ages 3-17; $3 for ages 18-64 and $2.50 for ages 65 and older and college students with ID.
For information, visit brec.org/swampart.