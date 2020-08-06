Robin Judice is a mixed-media artist and her canvas just happens to be cookies. Robin, who owns Bouki’s Baker, is creative, driven and immensely talented. She sells her cookies at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park, and you can find her on Facebook and instagram (@boukisbaker). Be prepared for a visual delight.
The name of her business comes from a series of Cajun Folktales about Compére Bouki and Compére Lapin, you’ll see them in the logo.
What was your first job? Hostess at Hub City Diner
Describe a typical day in your life. Three days a week are really early days for me. I swim masters at Crawfish Aquatics and am home by 7. Start the day with coffee and prayer. Usually try to get something posted on social media for Bouki’s Baker. Answer emails and messages. Depending on the day I’m either baking cookies or in decorating mode. I work on and off throughout the day. There’s some drying time for my cookies so I’m able to take care of household duties in between. Dinner with the kids and I try to be in bed before 11.
What advice would you give the younger you? Be okay with who YOU are and not what you think others think you should be.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The death of my mom when I was 21. It was an extremely hard time especially with a one year old and moving to a new city shortly after. She was everything. I had just started a new chapter in my life and she wasn’t there to guide me along.
What values do you live by? Two stand out for me. In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you. You never know what people are going through, so be kind. Always.
What do you most appreciate? My five kids. They keep me smiling and are my biggest cheerleaders. I have a whole squad.
What is your favorite journey? A journey that started 22 years ago, motherhood. I’m still on it but it changes constantly. I never stop learning from it.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On my back patio early in the morning with a cup of coffee before anyone is awake.
What living figure most inspires you? I can’t choose one because my three daughters, Avery, Anna and Andie inspire me daily. They are all so unique and have different beautiful qualities. They are wise beyond their years. I can always count on them to lift me up.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Worry about the things you can control.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Pillars of the Earth"
What is the best thing about where you live? My family.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Hanging out with my family, happy hour with my sister and friends, DTA, festivals (I hope that returns soon)
What did you want to be when you grew up? A stay-at-home mom, art teacher, run a cute little bakery(currently chasing that dream)
What is your motto? To thine own self be true.
How would you like to be remembered? I want to be remembered as someone who made others feel loved and cared for in all circumstances. Someone who was compassionate, hard working, and achieved things in life she never thought she could.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My faith. my kids. baking
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Dude. Bruh. Seriously.
What is your favorite word? Love.
What do you collect? Pressed pennies, some people call them smashed pennies.
What food could you live on for a month? Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I would have been more independent. I started my family at a young age and so I was constantly focused on others and never created the independence that was needed for me to become that best version of myself.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Mrs. Patmore from "Downton Abbey," constantly in the kitchen making sure everyone has what they need.
Describe yourself in five words. Kind. Extroverted Introvert. Creative. Determined. Genuine
What is your idea of happiness? The first thing that came to mind was camping in Bend with my brothers. The beautiful surroundings, laughter, campfire, crisp cold morning and hot coffee. My heart was full.
What is your favorite movie? "Pride and Prejudice"
What music defines who you are? Music has a way of connecting me with my past and the present. Music can always make any situation better. I’m always up for some Bob Marley & the Wailers.
Who is your style icon? Zoe Kravitz in "Big Little Lies"
What do you most regret? I regret not continuing to play the piano as a kid. I’d love to know how to play now. It’s on my to do list!
What question do you wish I'd asked? Did you bake anything special this week?
What would the answer be? Yes, I did. I made pecan praline monkey bread from my new cookbook “New World Sourdough.” It was next level!