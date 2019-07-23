Caroline Helm sang bittersweet lyrics while playing a folksy tune on the piano Tuesday morning to feel closer to the woman who wrote them.
It was Helm's way of acknowledging the fourth anniversary of the Grand Theatre shooting that claimed the life of her friend and bandmate, Jillian Johnson.
"It was a grief process thing, I guess," Helm said. "I like to play her music sometimes. For one, the songs are really just good, but it's also a way to feel close to her."
Johnson's rhythmic song "Give me an Archer" that Helm sang Tuesday takes the listener on a dreamy journey at sea.
Melissa Stevenson, another one of Johnson's bandmates, chose to listen to the same song Tuesday night to remember her friend.
"Oh sails, oh sails, please carry me away for I'm unprepared to die," Johnson sang in a recording of the song. "My love is near and this song is for you and the stars up in the sky."
Helm and Stevenson will join other members of Johnson's band, The Figs, to perform a special tribute to her during the upcoming season of Louisiana Crossroads at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
The June 5 show, which is called "Honoring the Life of Jillian Johnson," will be a rare performance by The Figs since Johnson's death in 2015.
"We feel like she needs to be remembered and honored for all of her creative works," Stevenson said. "We feel like time has passed. People move on and people forget, and we just want to remind people of her legacy and honor her. We felt like we didn't fully have a chance to honor her as a band and as her friends."
Stevenson and Helm said they're not sure what the show will entail at this point. It will certainly be a musical performance, but it will also likely incorporate Johnson's other artistic works as well.
They approached the Acadiana Center for the Arts with the idea after running it by Johnson's family.
"Jillian was a rare breed of artistic and rational, and that made her very prolific in everything she did," Helm said. "She was a producer of all things — a musician, an artist, an entrepreneur — so her life was very inspiring. We don't want to really force anything. The idea really is to just remember what she produced."
The group was born in 2006 when six women came together in a garage for a jam session and realized how well their voices harmonized.
Each of the six members brought an instrument and style to the group.
Stevenson, a rhythm guitarist, brought a country style to the ensemble, while Helm, who plays upright bass, brought a swing vibe. Johnson, who played ukulele, had an old-time vibe that meshed well with banjo player Claire Caffrey. Electric guitarist Sarah Gray and drummer Paige Pemberton shared an indie style with the group.
"Everyone had a different style they wanted to bring," Helm said. "All of those sounds blended together, and it was just really fun and kind of a miracle that we could play and make it happen."
The group wrote original songs and performed in south Louisiana until 2010 when their paths diverged. One member moved across the country to pursue higher education. One moved to New Orleans. One had a baby.The women picked up where they left off when their paths converged again in late 2014.
The Figs performed in Lafayette and New Orleans just days before an Alabama man opened fire during a showing of the film "Trainwreck" on July 23, 2015, at the Grand Theatre on Johnston Street. John Russell Houser killed Johnson and Mayci Breaux and injured nine others before turning the gun on himself.
Stevenson was next door at Zea Rotisserie & Bar at the time. Just minutes earlier, she had actually bumped into Johnson at the restaurant. Stevenson knew what movie her friend was on her way to go see. Stevenson's frantic text messages to Johnson went unanswered, and her worst fear was confirmed later that night.
"I literally saw her 10 minutes before," Stevenson said. "I will never forget where I was or the last time I saw her."
The Figs have only publicly performed three times since that night. They've also refrained from playing together privately or writing new music since losing their bandmate.
And their upcoming show at the Acadiana Center for the Arts isn't likely to change that.
"I can't speak for everyone, but I'm pretty sure this is a one-time deal," Stevenson said. "We have not talked about doing anything else in the future at all. It's just not possible because we're all in different places and stages in our lives. It's just too hard — emotionally and physically."
A portion of proceeds from the June 5 performance will benefit the Victory Garden that Johnson inspired in Lafayette's LaPlace neighborhood.
Tickets for the music series are currently on sale to members of the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 5. Learn more at acadianacenterforthearts.org.