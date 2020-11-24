Roger Kash is perfectly at home in Lafayette — he’s found his place. He’s the chief project coordinator for a large independent record label/media company, as well as a radio producer, music maker, dog butler, and raconteur. Although not originally from here, he’s one of those people who make Lafayette so much cooler.
Roger is a storyteller, and I don’t just mean on occasion — I mean all of the time, and it’s delightful. He’s quirky, talented and wise (but don’t tell him I said so).
If you think his name sounds familiar he, is the host of Freetown Radio on KRVS, a free form, mixed bag of sounds where each week he follows a specific theme and explores connections that transcend the boundaries of genre. Yes, it’s as entertaining as it sounds.
What was your first job? Warehouse worker for a record distributor
Describe a typical day in your life. Pretty boring actually…Rise at the crack of 9 or 10 a.m. — I work from home so no need to get dressed. Strive to make the perfect cup of coffee. Enjoy the coffee outside while I read the news and watch my trusty companion roll around on the grass in the sun. Open Facebook, close Facebook, do some stretches, make a healthy breakfast, roll over to the PC, work on various music, or music business related projects for a media company that I’ve been offering my services to for many years now – finish the day’s work an hour before sundown, go for a long walk in the woods with my dog pal and make dinner. If it’s early in the week, I’ll work on my radio show til the wee hours of the morning, collecting music I think will fit for a particular theme from my seemingly bottomless archive (usually a 2 day process: the next night I’ll try to fit the pieces into a coherent show and then record it). This is joyful work. If it’s later in the week, I enjoy finding a piece of music I want to learn and work on that. Occasionally I’ll shut my brain off and drift into nothingness. Not much socializing these days; I miss that.
What advice would you give the younger you? Be nice, always — try not to be a self-absorbed asshat
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Moving to Lafayette
What values do you live by? Mow your lawn, dance with old ladies, tell your friends you love them.
What do you most appreciate? Kindness, honesty
What is your favorite journey? The Courir de Faquetaique
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Lounging on the levee in my back yard
What living figure most inspires you? Stacey Abrams
What was the best advice you were ever given? Never get into a pissing match with a skunk
What book would you tell everyone to read? I’ll pick two. First, “ Poetry From The Future: Why a Global Liberation Movement is our Civilization’s Last Chance” by Srecko Horvat. For something less apocalyptic, "Archy and Mehitabel" by Don Marquis, who was a newspaper columnist back in the teens, 1920s and '30s. the first book is a great reflection on the times we’re currently living in; the other is written on a typewriter by a cockroach who jumps with all his force from key to key and claims he is the reincarnation of a free verse poet — he leaves poems on Marquis’ typewriter. It’s in all lower case because he doesn’t have the strength (or weight, rather) to operate the shift key. Mehitabel was an alley cat, occasional companion of Archy and the subject of some of Archy's verses.
What is the best thing about where you live? The unique community of incredible, immensely talented people. There’s a lot of them, all crammed into this small town — amazing really — and for the most part, they all get along and are civil to each other
How do you "let the good times roll?” Singing a Bobby Charles song at 3 in the morning in the middle of the street accompanied by a washboard, stand-up bass and a gang of loving friends happily singing along
What did you want to be when you grew up? Marine biologist. I think it was because I loved the color aquamarine so much as a young lad
What is your motto? Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken (I didn’t make that up).
How would you like to be remembered? Fondly, of course
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Trust your instincts
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Music, community, spontaneity
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Where did I put my glasses? Unbelievable
What is your favorite word? Shmutz (Yiddish for dust or grime)
What do you collect? Shmutz
What food could you live on for a month? Depends on what month; the oysters need to be fresh.
What would you change about yourself? I’d look more like George Clooney.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Foghorn Leghorn
Describe yourself in five words. Is this a trick question?
What is your idea of happiness? The Blackpot Festival
What is your favorite movie? My stock answer is usually "Wim Wender’s Wings Of Desire" (not the American version, which is awful) but that’s a difficult question; I have lots of favorites.
What music defines who you are? That’s easy – GOOD music.
Who is your style icon? David Niven or my dad, who would frequently wear ascots. He was a sharp dresser.
What do you most regret? Not going to music college when I had the opportunity
What question do you wish I'd asked? If you were rescued after being stranded on a desert isle, who would you most like to have interview you upon your return to civilization?
What would the answer be? Why, Aileen Bennett, of course.