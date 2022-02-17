Lafayette native Hunter Burke often sees his father's essence in the character he portrays in Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias."
Trotter Vidhyarkorn has a big personality and an even bigger heart that touches nearly everyone in the small, fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.
"In a lot of ways, this character is some semblance of my dad," Burke said. "My dad was always excited to meet new people. There were no strangers to him. My dad was such a bright person to talk to. The real danger is when he got started talking, he'd never stop. In a way, it's a lot like a reflection of Lafayette. It all very much factors into this character in this small, Southern town."
A father's 'little nugget of wisdom'
Burke said his father, Neal, is the one who pushed him to audition for the role in July 2019.
The actor was in a "kind of tumult" at the time after a personal relationship's abrupt ending. He didn't have any active work in Los Angeles, where he'd been living for about three years, and decided to return to Lafayette to spend time with his father, who was battling prostate cancer.
His dad had just picked up him at the New Orleans airport on that July day in 2019 when Burke's agent sent the audition information for Trotter. It would be the third character in the show he would audition for, and he was considering blowing it off.
"I was like, 'I don't really want to do this. I'm not in the headspace.' I was just in this very vulnerable, raw nerve type of place," Burke said. "And my dad picked me up at the airport, and we're driving back to Youngsville, and he said, 'You know what? This is what you do. This is what you signed up for. This is what you love to do. You're a storyteller. You've dedicated your life to this, contrary to my urging for you to become an insurance salesman. This is something you want to do, so you might want to do it to the best of your ability.'"
Burke accepted that "little nugget of wisdom" and agreed to video his audition after helping his dad mow the lawn. Burke, of course, got the gig.
The series, which is based on a book series by the same name, reached the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top Ten list soon after the second season's Feb. 4 release.
'He's responsible for getting us a second season'
Looking back, Burke said the opportunity could not have come at a better time.
"Sweet Magnolias," which is based on Sherryl Woods' book series by the same name, is filmed in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Burke could spend a few months filming on location and return to Louisiana to spend time with his sick father instead of being tied to a project that filmed regularly across the country.
"I didn't want to be away from L.A. at the time, but I got to spend those last two years with my dad, and for that, I'll always be grateful," Burke said. "It was a lovely opportunity. All too often we don't get that time and closure."
Soon after filming the first season of the show, Hollywood shut down entirely as the coronavirus spread across the country. Netflix released "Sweet Magnolias" in the spring of 2020, a time when so many people were binge watching shows on the streaming platform to pass the time.
Burke's dad wasted no time telling everyone about his son's latest project.
"He was able to call every friend or relative he knew to tell them," Burke said. "I firmly believe he's responsible for getting us a second season."
His father died last summer on the second-to-last day of filming for the show's second season. It was the Fourth of July.
"There were literally fireworks," Burke said. "He went out with a bang."
From the bad guy to 'a warm ball of light'
Burke's character in "Sweet Magnolias" is different than his typical role.
"I'd been playing a lot of bad guys, antagonists, characters that have nefarious intensions, whether they know it or not," Burke said. "And this character, Trotter, is very much a warm ball of light who is excited to greet every day and is living for the process and not the results and who is genuinely excited to engage with humanity in a way that kind of exudes out of me even now. It always sounds like he's had a couple of coffees.
"I grew up watching people like Paul Rudd and Tom Hanks who have this wholesome, excitable presence, so it's been really fun to take that and offer my dimension of it in the show. It's nice to show up to work and have fun and nice things to say instead of threatening or other malicious things like I've played in the past."
"Sweet Magnolias" centers around the friendship of three women — portrayed by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley — who open a spa in their small town.
Trotter, who is hired as a personal trainer at the spa, is an upbeat character who regularly shares life lessons and funny expressions with those around him.
"He is very much a truth teller or a sage for the characters," Burke said. "But he also offers comedic relief. He says how very easily something can be solved by doing this and that and offers a joke to make it go down easier."
Burke's character is featured in seven of the first season's 10 episodes. His character returns with more depth and is intertwined in more storylines in season two.
The cast of "Sweet Magnolias" has grown almost as close as the characters they portray.
"Going to set for 'Sweet Magnolias' is so fun," Burke said. "It's nice showing up to a set where you're like family and just giving it your all. When you play the bad guy, you're more isolated. You don't get that warmth. You kind of need to feel a little bit isolated for roles like that."
Many scenes in the show's second season, which was filmed in April to July 2021, take place outdoors because of pandemic precautions.
The fictional town's exterior scenes are shot in Covington, a small Georgia city about 30 miles outside of Atlanta. Burke compares the town's vibe to that of Breaux Bridge.
"I like that we have the ability to shoot in this small Southern town that's not unlike the one being presented in the show," Burke said. "We have an ability to authentically portray this place that's kind of like Acadiana where everybody's super nice — despite all the Falcons hate — everybody's super nice."
A Louisiana connection and dance with Jamie Lynn Spears
Burke isn't the only Louisiana native in the series.
Jamie Lynn Spears, a Kentwood native and younger sister of the famed pop singer, is also a series regular.
Burke said he bonded with Spears over the Louisiana connection while filming their first scene together — a dance between Trotter and her character, Noreen Fitzgibbons.
"We got to talk about Louisiana, so that was cool," Burke said. "You often meet another Louisianan in the strangest of circumstances, and it was cool that we were kind of connected by Louisiana. Although her childhood was vastly different than mine was, she still saw Louisiana and is a product of it."
Burke has more than 50 acting credits and is known for his work on the 2015 movie "The Big Short" and 2017 TV series "Claws." He also worked as a writer and producer on the Louisiana feature film "Lost Bayou" and short film "Atchafalaya."
He is a 2003 graduate of St. Thomas More High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's theater program. He's currently splitting his time between Lafayette and New Orleans and is planning a move to Atlanta in the coming months.
Burke said he doesn't yet know if "Sweet Magnolias" will be renewed for a third season. If the show's popularity on Netflix is any indication, the odds are favorable.
It's something Burke said his father would be thrilled about.
"I think he would love it," Burke said. "I think he got a huge kick out of people all over the world seeing this. While we were shooting, I would tell him about what we were doing. He knew what the story would be."