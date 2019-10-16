Hal Moore is a graphic designer by day. At night, on weekends and any spare time he can find, he runs his own art studio, Leaky Pen Productions. Hal is a very talented artist who is most known for his portraits — his latest include Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker and Robin Williams (with some of the proceeds going to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline).
Hal has been drawing since he was 9. He is currently working on some really special projects including the illustrations for the book, Peter Pan, a children’s book with his father, and a graphic novel.
He also runs a fandom site called Geeks and Ghouls with his wife, Bethany, where they have built an environment where “people who enjoy common nerds can come together to celebrate and share with each other” They focus on SciFi, fantasy, horror and comics — you can find out more by going to Geeks and Ghouls on Facebook.
Hal shares his art on LeakyPenProductions.com and also has a Patreon, a service in which you can pay a monthly fee (as low as $1) and get access to his work and insights into his process.
Hal is busy, extremely talented and has big plans. He is also funny, kind and a great guy to be around.
What was your first job? Bagging groceries at Simoneaud’s Grocery in New Iberia
Describe a typical day in your life. My wife gets up for work around 6:30 each morning. We live in a tiny house, so that means I’m also up at 6:30 each morning. The first part of my morning is normally spent taking care of our 2 cats and dog, followed by breakfast and coffee. At this point in the day, I usually have about an hour and a half before I have to “go to work.” I normally spend this time recording myself drawing or painting. The videos eventually get uploaded to my Patreon page. At 9 a.m., I start work. I do freelance graphic design for several direct-mail companies. I’m on call from 9 a.m. until around 9 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. Because I work from home, I’m able to multitask with work, house chores, art, and posting content to our Facebook page “Geeks and Ghouls.” The evenings are either spent cuddling with my wife and dog on the couch or doing more artwork.
What advice would you give the younger you? Take all the chances.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My wedding honestly. Once my wife and I became a team, everything changed for the better. Having mutual goals, and working towards those goals with someone is a game changer.
What values do you live by? Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Respect goes a long way.
What do you most appreciate? My wife, Bethany O’Neal. She’s courageous and kind, fierce and loving.
What is your favorite journey? The drive up to Garden of the Gods in Colorado.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My house. Thankfully I work from home and get a lot of time to myself.
What living figure most inspires you? The artist David Mack. I’ve met him a few times. He’s an amazing artist and genuinely a nice guy.
What was the best advice you were ever given? When I was 18 I met Neil Gaiman at a comic convention. He critiqued my portfolio and basically convinced me to go to college for art. At the time I was enrolled in education courses.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Rebel" by Albert Camus. Its a historical and metaphysical analysis of rebellion from the perspective of an existentialist.
What is the best thing about where you live? The food, for sure.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I enjoy EDM festivals, metal shows, and comic cons.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An artist.
What is your motto? No way as way.
How would you like to be remembered? I hope people remember me for my kindness.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? The only way out is through.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Sarcasm, art supplies, and coffee.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Per my last email.”
What is your favorite word? Caramel
What do you collect? Comic books and toys. I swear I’m an adult.
What food could you live on for a month? I’m part Irish, so I’ll say potatoes. Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I was more patient.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Sherlock Holmes. I can be analytical to a fault and I don’t know how to turn it off.
Describe yourself in five words. Anxious, creative, analytical, curious, tired.
What is your idea of happiness? My mind at rest.
What is your favorite movie? "The Fountain" by Darren Aronofsky.
What music defines who you are? New Wave
Who is your style icon? David Bowie
What do you most regret? That I let my anxiety get the best of me at times.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Who my favorite artist is.
What would the answer be? Salvador Dali