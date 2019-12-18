Kristie Mayeaux describes herself as an artist, momma, curator at Basin Arts and co-manager at Chez Spotsyeaux (the nickname she has for her home that combines her and her partner's names).
Kristie is creative, encouraging and wonderful to be around. She explains her job at Basin Arts as “helping Artists release their work into the world”. She understands because she is a painter herself; you can find some of her work in the hallway downtown and there is more to come.
Kristie studied art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and then went to the Vermont College of Fine Arts to complete her master's degree. I asked her about her plans for 2020 and she smiled and promised to paint more. I think we should all hold her to that.
You can find out more about what is happening at Basin Arts on Facebook (@basinarts). Go to a show or an event and introduce yourself to Kristie. You’ll be better for it.
What was your first job? Serving tables at Cracker Barrell for twenty-five cent tips.
Describe a typical day in your life. Snooze x3, coffee x2, dash to the bus top, dash to work, sometimes meetings, sometimes art-making, sometimes bathing for hours at a time. It depends on the demands of the day.
What advice would you give the younger you? Save money; take care of your mind and body.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I’m forever indebted to graduate school, in more ways than one.
What values do you live by? I value honesty and humility very much.
What do you most appreciate? I am so grateful for the amazing and mysterious forces of love, and how it fuels, sustains, teaches everything we need to know.
What is your favorite journey? Deeply, this evolution of my humanness has been so wildly entertaining.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Anywhere in nature!
What living figure most inspires you? Pema Chodron
What was the best advice you were ever given? The path IS the goal.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Maggie Nelson’s "Bluets"
What is the best thing about where you live? I’ve come to love Lafayette, but the best thing about it is the art, and what a damn shame that more of Lafayette doesn’t support the amazing art here.
How do you "let the good times roll" ? Libations and good company.
What did you want to be when you grew up? For some inexplicable reason I wanted to be a marine biologist.
What is your motto? The only way out is through!
How would you like to be remembered? I want people to know that I tried my best.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I have to remind myself of how far I have come, and that whatever negative thing is taking me over is only temporary.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? I have to live artfully, contemplate often, and spend quality time with those I love.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? F---. Way too much. Maybe.
What is your favorite word? Vacation?
What do you collect? Art supplies, plants, books.
What food could you live on for a month? Korma! Or Pho..or bibimbap…I’m a foodie.
What would you change about yourself? I would like more discipline and confidence.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? She’s not a character necessarily but Ellen Page or Sofia of the "Golden Girls." Or a blend of the two…
Describe yourself in five words. Libra libra libra libra scorpio
What is your idea of happiness? A life of leisure, outside the bounds of the rat race. Working in my studio spontaneously and without purpose, tending a dream garden, and all the quality time with my loved ones.
What is your favorite movie? "Kill Bill," but I’ll take any Tarantino
What music defines who you are? I can always count on Pink Floyd, but Spotify says I’m genre fluid, which must be accurate because the proof is in the data...
Who is your style icon? Beatnik meets my sense of utilitarian.
What do you most regret? This is continuous with me, but I wish I would have been taking better care of myself all these years, and to stop making excuses not to do it still!
What question do you wish I'd asked? How long did it take me to answer the BE YOU questions?
What would the answer be? 28 very deliberative days!