Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy has a shot at being the next 'American Idol' when he competes in the season finale of the popular TV singing contest on Sunday.

Hardy, a 2018 graduate of French Settlement High School, competed on the rebooted "Idol" last season but was eliminated. This season has been quite a different story.

America and the "Idol" judges — Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry — seem to love Hardy, as he's been a top vote-getter and garnered praise from the three pros each week.

Hardy is one of three finalists performing Sunday night, when the new "Idol" will be announced. As of Thursday, Hardy is the favorite to win the competition according to betting site GoldDerby.com, which listed him with odds of 24/25.

Here's how you can watch the big show Sunday night and cast your ballot for Hardy.

How You Can Watch

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday

CHANNEL: WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5 in Baton Rouge), KATC, Channel 3 (cable Channel 5 in Lafayette), WGNO, Channel 26 (cable Channel 11 in New Orleans)

Livingston Watch Parties

The town of Livingston and Neighbors Federal Credit Union are hosting an outdoor watch party at Livingston Park, 20550 Circle Park Drive, Livingston, that begins at 6 p.m.

Crazy Dave's Daquiri Bar & Grill at 28293 S. Frost Road, Livingston, is also hosting a viewing party for those 21+.

How You Can Vote

During the three-hour live show, you can:

vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote

use the American Idol app

send a text message by texting 1, Hardy's contestant number, to 21523

You can votes 10 times per contestant per voting method, so you can cast 30 votes in all.

