FRIDAY
BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring local music and local food to benefit the Lafayette Science Museum Foundation.
DOWNTOWN ALIVE! PRESENTS JORDAN THIBODEAUX ET LES RÔDAILLEURS + MOTEL RADIO: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018: 11 a.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Preserving and showcasing Latin American heritage and culture through live music, folkloric dancing, traditional arts and crafts, fresh Latin American cuisine, kids activities, and more. Free.
OKTOBERFEST: Noon, Maven Menswear, 116 Rue Promenade, Suite 100, Lafayette. Join an celebrate 7 years of dressing Acadiana. There will be live music, hot bratwursts, cold brews and new fall items.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
ANGOLA PRISON RODEO: 9 a.m., Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, 10000 La. 66, Tunica. Features bulldogging, barrel racing, bareback riding and more. There also are food vendors and a market featuring inmate crafts. Tickets $20.
2018 LOUISIANA COMIC CON: 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. This convention brings together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family friendly environment. www.louisianacomiccon.com
WEDNESDAY
AMERICAN PIE REVISITED CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Musician John Reno plays hits from the 60s and 70s. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
STARTING THURSDAY
FESTIVALS ACADIENS ET CREOLES: 9 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. This festival offers four days of music, dancing, art, culture and food in south Louisiana. Free.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
