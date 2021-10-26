Moncus Park is planning to kick off its long-awaited opening season with a holiday celebration.

Christmas in the Park, a 12-night seasonal event will take place from Dec.16 to Dec. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m., excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Live entertainment will take place each night with performances varying from 30 minutes to more than two hours in length featuring local school and church choirs and regional performers. In lieu of a live performance, on Sunday December 19, the event will feature the holiday classic film, "Elf," on the big screen.

There will also be kids activities each night, a visit from Santa, a Christmas market and general store, selfie stations, a live art installation, local food vendors, specialty cocktails and beverages, and more.

The vision for Moncus Park, a public-private partnership, has been 15 years in the making and the opening has been delayed several times. The 100-acre park in the heart of Lafayette will feature a playground, interactive water feature, treehouse, Veterans Memorial, dog park, amphitheater, walking trails and more.

“We’re so thrilled to bring this incredible holiday event to our Acadiana community," said Heather Twichell, Moncus Park’s events and programming director. "From magical entrances and sparkling live oaks to diverse performances and handcrafted cocktails, we’re sure that there’s something for the whole family!”

+18 Photos: Moncus Park Groundbreaking Moncus Park groundbreaking was held Tuesday evening at the park. Construction of phase 1 on the project has begun on the nearly 100 acre park

Music lineup:

Dec. 16: 7p.m. Comeaux High School Choir; 8 p.m. Walter Wolfman Washington

Dec. 17: 7 p.m. North Vermilion High School Choir; 8 p.m. Souled Out

Dec. 18: 7 p.m. choir; 8 p.m. Wayne Toups

Dec. 19: 7 p.m. "Elf" (movie night)

Dec. 20: 7 p.m. Corale Des Amis; 8 p.m. Blue Monday Allstars with Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez

Dec. 21: 7 p.m. local choir; 8 p.m. Dyer Country

Dec. 22: 7 p.m. local choir; 8 p.m. Josh Leblanc + Nicki Needham

Dec. 23: 7 p.m. caroling with Dave Trainer; 8 p.m. The Good Dudes

Dec. 26: 7:30 p.m. Chubby Carrier

Dec. 27: 7:30 p.m. Kelli Jones + The Lindas

Dec. 28: 7:30 p.m. Ray Boudreaux

Dec. 29: 7:30 p.m. Rebirth Brass Band

Prepaid ticket prices are $10 per person and can be purchased online. Tickets at the door will be $15 and can be paid by cash or with a credit card. Additional ticketing options include family passes that include tickets for five and close parking for $55 and VIP tickets that include access for two to their VIP tent, four complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150. Family passes and VIP tickets must be purchased in advance. General admission ticket purchases include free parking at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park.