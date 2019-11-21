Melissa Maeker is full of energy and excitement. She is the owner of Lafayette's newest nail salon, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, which officially opens Nov. 27 on Settlers Trace Boulevard.
Frenchies is just like Melissa — friendly, relaxed and easy to be around. Melissa has been in Lafayette since 2015, has been involved in the Junior League, and is on the board of Spay Nation. She was ready to open her own business, and Frenchies was the perfect fit.
Frenchies is super clean, with no chemical smells at all — it’s light and airy and very welcoming. You can find them on Facebook @FrenchiesLafayetteLA or online at FrenchiesNails.com. With Melissa’s drive, passion and people skills, it’s bound to be a success.
What was your first job? Lifeguard when I was 14. I was a red-headed sunburned mess all summer!
Describe a typical day in your life. It’s nuts! My life revolves almost solely around opening Frenchies while trying to remember to stop and breathe every once in a while. Thank goodness for my husband. I couldn’t do any of this without his support.
What advice would you give the younger you? You are a lot more capable than you think you are. Learn to speak a foreign language. Go to class (that is to the college-age me)!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The years 2013 through 2015. They were hard, but they made me stronger and I wouldn’t be where I am now if I hadn’t gone through them.
What values do you live by? Be kind. Give back. My glass is always half full.
What do you most appreciate? Quiet
What is your favorite journey? The one I am on now
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Any place where my family and my pets are with me… as long as they are quiet.
What living figure most inspires you? Women who work and who have families and somehow make it work. Women who sacrifice for their children and put them first. Women who volunteer and give back to their communities.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Life isn’t fair baby and the sooner you realize that the better off you will be.” My grandfather told my mother that often, and she reminds me of it regularly.
What book would you tell everyone to read? It’s not for everyone but "The Lovely Bones" by Alice Sebold touched me more than any other book I have ever read.
What is the best thing about where you live? The graciousness and genuine kindness of the people who live here. The food is good, too!
How do you "let the good times roll"? Pop open a bottle of bubbly and start playing around in the kitchen — I love to cook.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A veterinarian.
What is your motto? That which doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
How would you like to be remembered? That I was the girl from Texas whose family raised cattle but who didn’t eat meat. The one who always stopped for strays and loved animals. And that no one ever saw me without my lipstick on (even if I was going to the gym).
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You can do this. I put a timeframe on anything difficult and I tell myself that I can do absolutely anything as long as I know there is an end in sight.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Lipstick. Exercise. Wine every night.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “That makes me crazy.” Ask my husband, I say it all the time!
What is your favorite word? Cocktail-time!
What do you collect? If you asked my husband, it would be animals. Of all kinds. In addition to three dogs and a cat, I also have Longhorn steer named Louie. He lives in Texas on the family farm.
What food could you live on for a month? My husband’s key lime pie with macadamia nut crust and coconut whipped cream. It’s really good. And the Southwest Cheese dip from Fresh Market. And yes I know both are terrible for me — which is why I rarely eat them!
What would you change about yourself? I would have the metabolism of a teenage boy and be able to eat anything I wanted without gaining any weight. Totally shallow, but it’s true.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Let’s just say I’ve definitely had Bridget Jones moments in my life.
Describe yourself in five words. Happy. Positive. Energetic. Enthusiastic. Efficient.
What is your idea of happiness? Sitting at a picnic table by the ocean eating lobster rolls in Maine with Trey (my husband) while drinking a glass of cheap chardonnay in a plastic cup watching the water crash onto the rocks with the weather a perfect 62 degrees.
What is your favorite movie? I have an I LOVE JAKE RYAN T-shirt. Women of the 80’s will know what that means ("Sixteen Candles"). I was the only redhead in the tri-county area growing up and everyone compared me to Molly Ringwald.
What music defines who you are? I grew up going out in small town dancehalls on the weekends, so Texas country is close to my heart. But I will say that I absolutely love the soft lilt and melodies of Cajun music.
Who is your style icon? Any woman who can get away with perfectly winged cat eyeliner or pull off vintage clothing and make it look cool. It’s totally not me, but I respect it because I can’t do it and I wish I could.
What do you most regret? Not pursuing my own career when I had the chance years ago.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s something about you that people probably don’t know?
What would the answer be? While I come off as a total extrovert and social butterfly, I’m actually the exact opposite. I’m an introvert — I just hide the fact that I am. That, and I was a probation officer for seven years.