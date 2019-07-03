I met an easygoing Steven David on the street where I live. It was a warm still day a month or so ago.

The car he drove had a blue light bar on top and he wore a Breaux Bridge police officer uniform. A tree branch had snagged a power line on its way down across the street, and David was there to keep people from electrocuting themselves.

The wire didn’t break loose and there was no property damage, but you know how curious some people can be. It wasn’t too hot yet, so a new homeowner, the cop and I chatted while awaiting the arrival of the power company truck.

We talked about Louisiana and the heartache it can be. We also figured every state had roughly the same problems, but at least we had good music, food and the overall joie de vivre as a counter balance.

That’s when I learned David is a musician, as is his fiancée, Emily Trahan.

They’re billed as Emily Trahan and Steven David, Acoustic. They play the area, and, this weekend before their Sunday nuptials, they’ve got gigs at Bubba’s Saloon and El Paso, both in New Iberia.

A native of New Iberia, David comes from a long line of police officers. His mom, dad, and grandfather all wore the badge. At 32, David has been a cop for 12 years; 11 years in da Beri and a year June 1 in Pont Breaux.

“I’m actually a third generation cop,” he said. “So it just kind of fit. I grew up enjoying it. I’ve been doing the police thing for about 12 years. Honestly, I don’t think I could do anything else. Even as much as I love music, I like helping people out even more."

Like most kids exposed to music, David started band in sixth grade and played sax. He switched to mellophone in high school. The guitar came a little later.

David stands 6-foot-4 today and, no surprise, he was a big kid back when, about 6 feet tall by age 12.

“In middle school, I was allowed to play football and play in the band,” he said. “I remember being bummed about it when I got to my freshman year in high school because I wasn’t allowed to do it anymore.

“I was like, you know what, music is something that I can take with me the rest of my life. It doesn’t matter how old I am. I can always play music. Football, I can’t.

David said Aaron Lewis “is kind of my hero. He was the lead singer of Stain and he’s doing his solo thing now,” he said. “I know when you’re playing music, you’re not supposed to sound like somebody, but, man, I wish I could sound like him.”

David and Trahan share vocals and instruments at a gig.

“We like to start off our show with a medley of three different songs,” said David, which includes “Wasting My Time,” (Default), “Silver” (Tool), and “Lose Yourself” (Eminem). “We play that and we see where it gets the crowd into it.”

From there, it’s Shinedown, Stain and, “depending the crowd, if it’s an older crowd,” you’ll here some Journey and the Eagles.

“It’s something that gets the crowd involved. They know the music, they’re singing along, they’re having a great time,” said David.

I couldn’t help but notice their set list draws from, hard rock, alternative metal art rock and hip hop.

“We’re one of the very few people locally taking these rock songs and we do it all acoustic,” David said. “I think we have like three songs that we switch up and I’ll get an electric guitar and we’ll play it like that.”

Originals aren’t part of a set list just yet.

“We’re working on it,” said David. “We need to put more to paper on our originals. It’s definitely a work in progress.”

David said when we have a bad day “and we go somewhere and start listening to music, it tends to do something to us. You can feel it in your soul.

“If I can accomplish that for somebody else, that means the world to me,” he said. “I’m still helping people, just in a different way.”

Happy Birthday, United States of America. Cheers to many more years to come…