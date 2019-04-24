As soon as April rolls around, there's an energy in the community leading up to Festival International's arrival at the end of the month.
The flags go up. The pins are worn. The Facebook avatars return.
Local artist Burt Durand is the mastermind behind those Festival-inspired cartoons on social media.
"When Festival comes around, people throw up those photos again," Durand said. "And every time they do, I get requests for more avatars."
It all started in 2013 as a passion project for the team at BBR Creative, a local ad agency where Durand served as art director for 10 years.
The original concept was a field guide of indigenous peoples to find at Festival International along with the ways to recognize them.
There's the lush who carries "refreshment" tickets only and is generally amiable, never without a beverage and known to speak strange "languages." There's the biggest fan who is oblivious to all others, requires room to go wild and is an intense dancer who is surprisingly agile. There's Durand's favorite, the grazer, who is a cuisine connoisseur who tracks food by smell and can be found near feeding areas.
"I'm a little biased toward the grazer," Durand said. "Because I'm the grazer who's depicted in it. I'm the one eating a hot dog and spinach boat and all of that stuff. It's the one truest to my heart and stomach."
The team at BBR Creative made a poster of the indigenous peoples and created downloadable images for people to use as Facebook profile photos.
A year later, in 2014, they created customized Festival avatars of local celebs. That's when others started asking for their own avatars.
"I'm glad people get such a kick out of them," Durand said. "They're fun and pretty easy to do. It's a fun project for everybody, and it makes people very happy."
He used to create a few each year for friends as people asked for them, but the demand has grown and he is now being commissioned by strangers for his work.
Durand estimates that he's made about 50 custom Festival avatars so far.
He's had 30 new requests this week with 18 more on his to-do list. He started charging a small fee Tuesday because of the demand.
"I have a full-time day job, so I can only do these after hours," Durand said. "I needed to start charging for my time or else I might have to skip Festival this year to keep drawing these."
Durand works as the creative director of Bayou Brands. Outside of the Festival avatars, you might be familiar with Durand's work from the mural on the side of Dat Dog in downtown Lafayette or from the logos of Reve Coffee Roasters or Burgersmith.
Learn more about his work by following him on Instagram at @BurtDurand.