Tabatha Roberts is vice president at Wonderland Performing Arts. I visited their new facility on Johnston Street and was so impressed. They started in 2,000 square-foot space and the new place is 10,000 square feet. It has dance studios, music rooms and a theater, and is a warm and welcoming place for all.
Tabatha grew up with Allison Brandon (the founder and president of Wonderland); they met in elementary school. At first, she would just help out at Wonderland, and that led to her natural skills being indispensable as the company grew. She beams as she tells me how much the kids who are a part of productions grow in confidence, self-discipline, independence, teamwork and a whole list of other things.
You can find out more about Wonderland and their productions, classes and upcoming summer camps on their website wonderlandperformingarts.com or on Facebook @wonderlandperformingarts.
What was your first job? Snowball stand attendant at Zoosiana. My parents live next door to the zoo, so it was mighty convenient.
Describe a typical day in your life. Each day tends to be vastly different from the next, but they all start with coffee. I’ve learned that no matter how many times I plan my day, something might come along and derail that plan. The key is to just go with it. Generally, I’m either rushing from meeting to meeting or I’m enjoying the quiet in my office.
What advice would you give the younger you? Stop doubting yourself and be confident in who you are.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The birth of my daughter and her interest in the arts has led me to the life I live today and helped me discover my own love for the arts and all it has to offer. I didn’t re-ally know where I wanted to go in life but once she arrived it started to make sense.
What values do you live by? Honesty, dependability and family; not necessarily in that order.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate my inner circle. These are the people who I know I can turn to on my darkest days. They will comfort me by either giving great advice or just letting me vent.
What is your favorite journey? I like warm and sunny locations preferably with a beach nearby. I love soaking up the sun and reading a good book.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My house is my safe haven, especially my couch. I like to curl up with a good book or Netflix for down time.
What living figure most inspires you? My parents are my biggest inspiration. I’ve had the privilege to watch them love each other and build a business at the same time. They have constantly shown me that hard work pays off and it does not matter what others think of you.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “People aren’t thinking about you and/or judging you as much as you think they are.” This has really stuck with me and I didn’t think it was true at first. It really opened my eyes to my insecurities and from there I was able to work through them.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The One Minute Manager Meets the Monkey," by Ken Blanchard
What is the best thing about where you live? The food and the festivals. I don’t think I could live in a place that didn’t have a festival just about every weekend.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I really enjoy a good weekend BBQ with family and friends.
What did you want to be when you grew up? For the longest time, I said I wanted to be a marine biologist and planned to travel the world by boat. I later discovered I do not like large bodies of water, I always think of "Jaws" and start to panic.
What is your motto? Play the long game in life, not the short game.
How would you like to be remembered? For how hard I love those around me. I’m reserved and quiet around most people but once you get through my shell, I love with all my heart.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Suck it up, Buttercup. You must swallow that doubt and move on.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Love hard, work hard and play hard. It may sound so cliché but it’s honestly exactly what I do.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? No.
What is your favorite word? Hinky
What do you collect? Memories! Spending time with friends and family feeds my soul.
What food could you live on for a month? Any form of seafood.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I was more graceful. I’m surrounded by dancers and I feel like a fish out of water when I try to keep up with them.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I am obsessed with the "Golden Girls"; I see a piece of myself in each of them. Depending on the day, I can be smart like Dorothy, sassy like Sophia, aloof like Rose or alluring like Blanche. Usually, I’m Sophia and full of sass.
Describe yourself in five words. I am not for everyone.
What is your idea of happiness? Being surrounded by loved ones. Family is quite important to me, even if it’s family that you chose. Loving yourself and in turn having others love you is an important part of my life.
What is your favorite movie? "The Princess Bride"
What music defines who you are? This question is the most difficult one. My husband calls me a human jukebox because I will go from Broadway tunes to rap to hard rock to pop to orchestral.
Who is your style icon? My 13-year-old daughter has put herself in charge of my closet.
What do you most regret? Nothing. Everything that I’ve done, tried, and have been through makes me who I am today.
What question do you wish I'd asked? If you had the world’s attention for 30 seconds, what would you say?
What would the answer be? Be kind to one another.