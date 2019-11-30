It wasn’t 70,000 rabid Saints fans or 100,000 faithful in Tiger Stadium or even 30,000 Greenies in Yulman Stadium; it was only a couple thousand fans at a small stadium watching two high schools playing a football game.
However, the excitement at this game was just as high as any college or NFL game and made me realize that the 14- to 18-year-old players are playing just for fun. They are not getting paid, they do not have product endorsement contracts, there are no television cameras, no commercial breaks and no time outs to review a coach’s challenge. These young men just play their hearts out for 48 minutes.
I was moved that the invocation before the game prayed for the safety of the players and asked that good sportsmanship prevail. That’s something I never heard at a college or NFL game.
At high school games, you are so close to the action that you can read a player’s countenance after he makes a big play or the disappointment of the quarterback after he throws an interception.
The fans in the bleachers consists mostly of students and parents. The students dress up in creative costumes and make up their own cheers. The band, which includes the musicians, the color guard or flag girls and the dance team are also in the bleachers. Rounding out the student support groups are the cheerleaders on the sidelines.
As finely tuned music resonates from the band, the flag girls and dance team perform in unison the choreography they have been rehearsing. Energetic cheerleaders engage the crowd as they exhort their chants while performing acrobatic stunts. It is obvious that the band and cheerleaders work just as hard as the football team does to prepare for each game.
All of the students start practicing during their summer vacation, and every week after that they continue to hone and perfect their skills for each week’s game, each week’s performance.
Now, I no longer leave during halftime. I stay to watch an amazing show with wonderfully orchestrated music and precision drill. At the end of halftime, I stand and obnoxiously applaud the work of the performers for both bands.
I smile as I watch parents pridefully gaze upon their child as if they are receiving a Nobel Prize. Players' parents mostly watch the game and yell advice to their son, the coaches and, yes, the referees. Band and cheerleader parents watch the game but pay more attention to the band and are not shy about giving advice to the directors.
The one thing all parents have in common is that the camera on their smartphone is frequently pointed at their son or daughter, recording the historical event.
I also learned that high school fans dislike high school referees as much as NFL fans dislike NFL referees.
So, if you really want to see something amazing, take in a high school football game and watch the players, the musicians, flag girls, dance team and cheerleaders.
All these kids work exceptionally hard, not for the glory, but for the fun of it. Even if your team does not win, you will be thoroughly entertained with the skills and talents of the students both on and off the field.
