So, despite the ruckus of this past year, I'm thinking positive and looking forward to 2019.

Just think, some 10 days into February, we’ll know the fate of the area’s three Grammy nominees — Lauren Daigle, Koryn Hawthorne and Sean Ardoin — as well as exactly how the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl.

From Lafayette, Daigle’s "Look Up Child" is nominated as a Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. "You Say," a song from it, is running for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance Song.

Hawthorne, from Abbeville, is nominated for Best Gospel Performance Song, “Won’t He Do It.”

A Lake Charles native, Ardoin’s “Kreole Rock and Soul,” has a Best Regional Roots Music Album nomination. “Kicks Rocks,” a single on it, is vying for Best American Roots Performance.

In the meantime, don’t forget about January. Heck, it’s not even New Year’s yet as I write.

Anyway, here are a couple of cool events you might want to put on your calendar.

The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion, has Veronica Swift, one of the nation’s top young jazz singers scheduled to perform on Jan. 10.

And over at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., the exhibition, Gisela Colon: Pods opens Jan. 18. The openings are always enjoyable affairs and the art is something to see.

Oh, BTW

In the Dec. 12 column, I wrote about what I consider Louisiana’s gifts to the nation, if not the world: Our incomparable music, food and cultures, juxtaposed to our state’s poor national ranking in education, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, crime and healthcare.

I went on to basically write that because we have these fine and fun homegrown attributes, we can better deal with the otherwise sad state of affairs.

But that’s not to say we like it this way just because there’s a festival or fais do-do around the corner, either.

So I figure perhaps the best way to make Louisiana work better for all of us is to watch how our state representatives vote on issues/bills and see if, and how, it translates into poor national rankings.

And then vote accordingly next election.

Resolution solution

I’m not one to make New Year resolutions. But if I did (and I’m not), I’d resolve to:

Categorize my books.

Clean my vinyl records that need it.

Eat healthier.

Exercise more than Off Road Cro K allows.

Not make resolutions.

Coming Up

Ran into some cool folks and they’ve got some good stuff going on.

Doug Schroeder is from Virginia Beach. I am, too, but I didn’t know him when I lived there.

A while back Doug, a fiddler/singer songwriter, gave me a copy of a song he wrote, “La Valse de la Peine.” Got to tell you, it’s good.

But what’s really cool is that top shelf Cajun musicians, Megan Brown, Jimmy Breaux, Blake Miller went into the Staffland Studios with Susanne Giezendanner, Johnny Daigle and Schroder to record the song.

I’d have to say that’s some cred, eh? I’ll have more on this later.

You can also look for something on Thanh-Mai NGO manager of Latino Pulse. Another something that’s pretty cool.

And, I’ll be sitting down with Clint Robin, who has labeled his blend of Cajun-country music as “Basin Country.” We’ll find out what that means.

See you next year.