xmaswish3.jpg

Colin Fickes, Tyler Hilton, Megan Park, Lee Norris and Hilarie Burton, from left, gather around the giant tree in Kiwanis (Ponchatoula) Park while shooting 'A Christmas Wish.' 

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY ELIOT BRASSEAUX

If you've seen the new Lifetime movie "A Christmas Wish," shot in and set in Ponchatoula, you'll remember the wish box.

In the film, a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box in hopes that their wish will be granted.

Ponchatoula gets 'A Christmas Wish': Town stars in new Lifetime holiday movie

Now, the movie prop has a new home at event center Chesteron Square in the Tangipahoa Parish city's downtown. The center, 143 NW Railroad Ave., was also a shooting site for the movie which starred Hilarie Burton, Megan Park and Tyler Hilton. 

"Our contractor is busy making the display for the Christmas WISH BOX. You can make a wish by entering the foyer of Chesterton," the center posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The box will be outside during Friday night's Ponchatoula Christmas lighting celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will be accessible inside from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

"A Christmas Wish" is available online at https://www.mylifetime.com/movies/a-christmas-wish/full-movie.  

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.

View comments