If you've seen the new Lifetime movie "A Christmas Wish," shot in and set in Ponchatoula, you'll remember the wish box.
In the film, a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box in hopes that their wish will be granted.
Now, the movie prop has a new home at event center Chesteron Square in the Tangipahoa Parish city's downtown. The center, 143 NW Railroad Ave., was also a shooting site for the movie which starred Hilarie Burton, Megan Park and Tyler Hilton.
"Our contractor is busy making the display for the Christmas WISH BOX. You can make a wish by entering the foyer of Chesterton," the center posted on Facebook on Thursday.
The box will be outside during Friday night's Ponchatoula Christmas lighting celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will be accessible inside from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
"A Christmas Wish" is available online at https://www.mylifetime.com/movies/a-christmas-wish/full-movie.