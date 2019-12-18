FRIDAY
S'MORES ON THE PATIO!: 6 p.m., Rêve Coffee Lab, 1042 Camellia Blvd. No. 6, Lafayette.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CHRISTMAS CONCERTS: 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. This family-friendly event captures the essence of Christmas in Acadiana through a unique blend of musical styles performed by area musicians.
SATURDAY
MOVIES IN THE PARC CHRISTMAS SPECIAL — "ELF": 4 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. The final event of Downtown Lafayette's Merry & Bright Christmas series. The showing of "Elf" will be part of the finale.
THURSDAY
THEO VON — DARK ARTS TOUR: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Proceeds from the evening to benefit Dustin Poirier's The Good Fight Foundation.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Close to Home — Alicia Faciane," through Jan. 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
MERRY & BRIGHT WINDOW WONDERLAND: downtown Lafayette. Window Wonderland 2019 is a fine art installation in commercial display windows in downtown Lafayette that brings together the community, business owners and local artists to celebrate civic pride and the holiday season by showcasing their creative talents in an artistic, family-friendly and festive format. Through Dec. 29.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
