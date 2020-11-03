Southern Screen, the noncompetitive film festival that celebrates Acadiana's storytellers, recently announced the lineup for its 10th anniversary virtual event.
The four-day festival will be presented virtually Nov. 12-15 with discussions by top actors, directors, writers and musicians in the film industry.
This year's lineup includes discussions with:
- Alex Borstein, actor in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and voice in "Family Guy," and John Viener, writer for "Family Guy"
- Rachel Dratch, actor in "Saturday Night Live" and "Wine Country" and Dan Dratch, writer for "Monk" and "The Cleveland Show"
- Jay Wadley, composer for "I’m Thinking of Ending Things" and Jennie Armon, music supervisor for "Found Objects."
The festival's screenings include an opening night documentary, "Intention," which depicts the intentional artistry of divine healers sharing their crafts within their Louisiana communities while preserving cultural traditions.
Other screenings during the festival include:
- "Farewell, Amor" about an Angolan woman and her daughter who reunite with her husband after spending 17 years in exile
- "Stardust," a chronicle of a young David Bowie's first visit to the U.S. in 1971 — a trip that inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust.
The full festival screening and session lineup can be viewed at SouthernScreen.org/Calendar.
Aside from films, the festival offers music, podcasts and educational workshops and panels. This year’s virtual festival also features pass and ticket options that include a picnic or a Cajun Crate Louisiana meal in a box for attendees to enjoy at home.
All pass and ticket information can be found on the Southern Screen website, SouthernScreen.org/Attend.