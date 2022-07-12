The Kyiv City Ballet will be coming to Lafayette in October during its first tour of the United States as the company continues to perform and shelter abroad following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The company’s tour is currently slated to begin Sept. 16 and end in Lafayette with performances on Oct. 23 and 24 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, with stops in 12 cities ranging from New York City to Montgomery, Alabama.
Additional stops may be added to the company’s tour schedule, tour producer Rhizome Arts Consulting said.
The Kyiv City Ballet’s tour will include performances of a full-length “Swan Lake” and a mixed repertory program featuring three ballets: “Thoughts,” “Tribute to Peace,” and “Men of Kyiv,” a Ukrainian folk dance. The tour will include the company’s principal dancer, Vsevolod Maevskiy, as well as two of Ukraine’s prima ballerinas, Krystina Kadashevych and Oksana Bondarenko, Rhizome’s release said.
The day before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, members of the Kyiv City Ballet departed for France for a planned tour and have not returned home since. The New York Times reported the group had been offered accommodations in France and a temporary residency at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, from where the group has launched other tours and charity performances.
“Touring the States for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people,” Kyiv City Ballet artistic director Ivan Kozlov said in a statement.
The group’s Lafayette tour stop is being supported by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana.
Jackie Lyle, PASA executive director, said bringing Kyiv City Ballet to Lafayette reflects PASA’s mission to build the community’s understanding of the broader world and increase access to the arts by bringing nationally and internationally recognized performing artists to Lafayette.
“We know that the performing arts drive important conversations. The current situation in Ukraine demands the attention of the world, and if we can help build that attention and build some understanding and showcase another culture — we will,” Lyle said.
The PASA executive director said Lafayette is no stranger to showing hospitality and warmth to people displaced, previously sheltering regional neighbors uprooted after hurricanes, and hopes the Ukrainian ballet company receives the same warm welcome.
PASA is hoping to organize a hospitality event for the performers during their visit.
The Kyiv City Ballet’s Lafayette tour stop will include a Sunday evening performance and a daytime Monday performance for local school children. The New Orleans Saints don’t have a scheduled game on Oct. 23; that week they instead play a Thursday game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tickets will go on sale by the end of July and will be available through Ticketmaster, PASA’s website and the box office at the Heymann Center, Lyle said.
The PASA executive director said their team plans to assemble online educational materials tied to the visit that will highlight current events impacting Ukraine, key facts about the country, traditional Ukrainian art and culture, and the country’s geography, as well as careers on the stage and behind the scenes.
“We see ourselves as stewards, to some degree, of cultural literacy and literacy in general. We go to great efforts to help people know more. Some people want to know more, and some people just want to be entertained. We try to make sure everybody can get what they want,” Lyle said.