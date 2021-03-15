The 38th season of Downtown Alive will kick off Friday with a performance by Cupid.

The Lafayette native, best known for his hit single "Cupid Shuffle," will perform live from Parish Ink in Downtown Lafayette.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Downtown Alive's Facebook page.

“We encourage the Acadiana community to make plans to join us online on Friday nights to enjoy virtual concerts — made possible with the support of Evangeline Maid — and help keep the music alive,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit organization that produces Downtown Alive! “Cupid is an amazing entertainer, and we are thrilled that he is finally performing at Downtown Alive! after playing shows all over the world. We know he will get viewers on their feet, whether they are watching from home or any of our official watch party locations!”

A three-show roster will make up the 38th season of Downtown Alive, which includes performances from the Grammy nominated group Sweet Cecilia April 16 and Grammy-nominated artists Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez May 21.

Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and led by Herman Fuselier of KRVS 88.7’s Zydeco Stomp, each DTA! show will highlight downtown venues and local artists while providing an intimate opportunity to celebrate live local music.

All three concerts will be streamed live on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page and shown at Official DTA! Watch Parties at Tula Tacos + Amigos, The Grouse Room and Legends of Lafayette’s Downtown location.

Learn more about Downtown Alive! and this season’s artists by visiting downtownlafayette.org/downtown-alive.

Virtual Concert Lineup All shows stream live on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday: Cupid (rhythm & blues)

April 16: Sweet Cecilia (Americana)

May 21: Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez (Funk & Soul)