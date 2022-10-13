Louisiana native Louis Herthum joins fans mourning the passing of legendary actress Angela Lansbury this week.
Baton Rouge-born veteran actor Herthum ("Westworld," "Longmire"), in the recurring role of Deputy Andy Broom, played opposite Lansbury during the long-running mystery series' final five seasons.
"It is a very sad day for millions of people around the world. And particularly for those of us who were fortunate enough to have had the honor and privilege of working with, and for the amazing Angela Lansbury on 'Murder, She Wrote,'" Herthum posted on Facebook soon after Lansbury died on Tuesday at 96.
"Angela was by far the classiest person I ever met in the entertainment industry and among the classiest I ever met in life," Herthum said. "I will always treasure those times and will always be grateful to her for allowing me to be a part of something that will live on, as will she, for so many years to come."
Lansbury would have turned 97 on Sunday. Herthum said he always emailed a birthday message to her.
"And she would always respond with a most appreciative and enthusiastic 'Thank you so much for remembering, Louis,' accompanied, of course, by returned well wishes."
"There will never be another like her. … RIP Angie!," Hethum ended his Facebook post.
Herthum, 64, will next be featured on the Prime Video original series, "The Peripheral," premiering Friday, Oct. 21. Read more about that on theadvocate.com next week.