Stacy Conrad is a community healthcare advocate; she made the decision during COVID to stand up for what she thought was right. It started with her taking action to help staff and patients in nursing homes and led to her become an outspoke advocate for people getting vaccinated. Along with Dr. Brittany Hebert she set up a COVID-19 vaccine scheduling hotline, and helped hundreds of people with scheduling appointments and getting their questions answered.
As Stacy puts it, “I can’t sit back and watch people die”.
Stacy has proven to be brave and tenacious, she has learned how to say, “move out of my way, this needs to be done.” She tells me that she has learned how powerful one person can be, and is determined never to give up on the things she is passionate about. She has also become a regular and outspoken guest on KPEL’s Winging it Wednesday radio show and is loving it.
She still just thinks of herself as a homeschooling mom of two, but now she has found her voice there is no stopping her.
What was your first job? Salesperson at Brothers in the mall
Describe a typical day in your life. A typical day in my life always starts with caffeine. Once it kicks in, I hop online to read the news, mostly any new developments with COVID or the COVID vaccine. I spend the rest of my day educating others on the importance of differentiating the facts from the myths surrounding the pandemic.
What advice would you give the younger you? There is so much advice I would give myself, but the most valuable is to be unapologetically you and never let someone else value your worth. Those two things can save a lot of heartache.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? One day I woke up and decided I was tired of trying to please everyone and putting myself last. The transition into who I am today happened when I decided to no longer be afraid of people who were not meant for me. That decision set me free to be the person I am today.
What values do you live by? Adventure, dependability and determination
What do you most appreciate? My children. When I sit back and watch the life choices they make, I could not be more proud.
What is your favorite journey? The journey I am on now is my favorite. It has taken on a life of its own. It has given me such an extreme sense of satisfaction and a sense of purpose.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In a chair on the beach, people-watching and listening to the waves.
What living figure most inspires you? Erin Brockovich inspires me more than anyone. I will never forget watching the movie, then following her real life after the movie and thinking that I wanted to be as brave as her. Now I am living that and it’s so rewarding.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t ever have a battle of the wits with someone who is unarmed.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Shack"
What is the best thing about where you live? The food
How do you "let the good times roll"? A night of food and drinks with friends
What did you want to be when you grew up? I’m going to get killed by Louisianians for this, but I wanted to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, then later a doctor.
What is your motto? Currently, “GET VACCINATED”.
How would you like to be remembered? The woman who helped Acadiana become what it was before the pandemic.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “I have come way too far to quit now."
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Advocacy, Diet Dr. Pepper, my phone
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “That’s sketch!”
What is your favorite word? “Weezie”
What do you collect? Unique wood scraps for my makeshift woodworking studio.
What food could you live on for a month? Any charcuterie tray
What would you change about yourself? My willpower to workout.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? "Sixteen Candles"; I see myself in Sam in so many ways.
Describe yourself in five words. Passionate, Committed, Loyal, Determined, Friendly
What is your idea of happiness? Vacationing in the mountains with my husband and girls.
What is your favorite movie? "Dirty Dancing," always has and always will be.
What music defines who you are? It depends on the day, but in general '80s hair bands will always have my heart.
Who is your style icon? Jennifer Anniston
What do you most regret? Making bad choices and not loving myself as a teen
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your hobby?
What would the answer be? Building things, woodworking and playing with power tools