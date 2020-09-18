Organizers of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles announced in June they would change the format of the popular Lafayette festival. Their purpose was twofold — keep the community safe and healthy and help musicians and vendors benefit from whatever profits arise from this year's event.

Instead of camping out in Girard Park, festival participants can enjoy the music virtually. They are also expected to have a virtual market that would allow artists and craftspeople to sell their wares.

Here is the concert lineup for the festival, which has been in Girard Park since 1976, scheduled for Oct. 9-11:

Friday, Oct. 9

6 p.m. Official Live Stream Kick Off Boudin Cutting from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

6:10 p.m. Lost Bayou Ramblers at Salle de Danse at the Blue Moon Saloon

6:30 p.m. Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

7 p.m. Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express at Salle de Danse at the Blue Moon Saloon

7:30 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys at Salle de Danse at the Blue Moon Saloon

7:55 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

Saturday, Oct. 10

4 p.m. Official Live Stream Kick Off from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

4:05 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

4:35 p.m. Zachary Richard live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

5 p.m. T’Monde at KRVS

5:20 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

5:50 p.m. Nathan Williams & the Zydeco Cha Chas live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

6:15 p.m. Feufollet Trio at Salle de Danse @ the Blue Moon Saloon

6:35 p.m. Corey Ledet live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

7 p.m. Chris Ardoin & Nu Step live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

7:40 p.m. Bonsoir, Catin live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

Sunday, Oct. 11

3 p.m. Official Live Stream Kick Off from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

3:05 p.m. Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

3:30 Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

4 p.m. The Revelers at Salle de Danse @ the Blue Moon Saloon

4:25 p.m. Cedric Watson et Bijou Créole live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

4:55 Steve, Burke and Dolsy Riley at Home

5:20 p.m. Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie live from Scène Mon Héritage at Rock‘n’Bowl

5:45 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun live from Scène Ma Louisiane at the AcA

The event dates back to 1974 in Blackham Coliseum when a lineup of Cajun and Creole artists performed for visiting French-speaking news media before a packed house. That historic event drew nearly 12,000 people who celebrated performers like Dennis McGee, Marc Savoy, the Balfa Brothers, Bois-Sec Ardon and Clifton Chenier.

It moved outdoors to Girard Park in 1976 and has never been canceled.