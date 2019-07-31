Up Opelousas way, heading west along East St. Landry Street, also known as U.S. 190 West, there’s the occasion, every other week in fact, to happen upon live music in the air and food and fun on the ground.
Otherwise known as Groovin’ on the Green, the free family concert series set every two weeks, is winding down to its last two Friday performances of the season.
The new series was set to kick off the first Friday in June with country/rock band Dani Lacour. Mother Nature, however, had other plans.
Matt James Band had better luck June 21.
“We had a nice crowd. People seemed to enjoy themselves,” said Pride Doran, the man behind the music series with Mike Fontenot of Frank’s Poboys. “We had folks out with lawn chairs. It was just exactly what we envisioned.”
That vision was kicked up a few notches when zydeco came to groove the green under the musicianship of Leon Chavis.
“Our really big date was July 5th right after Independence Day,” said Doran. “He’s a zydeco star and he pulled a really nice crowd and, again, folks enjoyed themselves.
“The thing about this that we’d hoped for kind of panned out for us. We wanted it to be family-oriented. We do it in the evenings on Fridays. Folks get off from work, put on some shorts, or something and bring kids out.”
That’s why you’ll see a FunJump and notice that other local businesses, like Art Box are involved, too.
And for the adults, there’s music, dancing and adult beverages and food nearby with Frank’s Poboys.
When rhythm/soul band Maggie Belle performed July 19, it brought to town something “which was a little different,” Doran said. “Maggie Belle has more of a national following. I’ve seen her a couple of times and was really impressed with the performance and brought her in.”
As it is with outdoor concerts, festivals and events, the weather gets in the last word. This presented a nice segue to why have outdoor events during the summer in the subtropics.
“Let me tell you what our thinking is,” he said. “So, it was like, ‘OK, let’s give people something to do while the kids are out. But you learn as you go.”
And the lesson learned is to hold the event during the spring “when it’s a little cooler, right?” said Doran.
And there’s more.
“We’ve had several local businesses approach us about co-sponsoring, so we think we’ll be able to make area more welcoming with some tents, maybe a few more vendors, you know, folks who want to come out and sell some things,” he said. “So we’re looking at maybe continuing next spring.”
That said, I had to ask Doran about a possible conflict with Music & Market, hosted by Opelousas Tourism, that has been a staple in the free concert series realm for years. It’s held at the Farmers Market on Fridays for about five or six weeks.
Doran said he’s working with Melanie Leboeuf, director of Opelousas Tourism.
“We’re going to be careful not to bump heads,” said Doran. “Our plan is to supplement that. We want to make sure when they’ve got something going on, we don’t. And vice versa so that people can have a nice rotation of options.”
In the meantime, there’s still two shows to go. Alligator Blue August is scheduled for Aug. 2 “and the series will end on August 16 with Hotline, which is St. Landry Parish-based and they’ve got a pretty faithful following.”
At the season finale, Doran, an attorney at the Opelousas firm Doran and Cawthorne, said the lawyers will also have a back-to-school giveaway “for the kids and families as they go back to school, to just kind of bring a little more interest right as school’s starting” he said. “So, our expectation is that’ll end on a high note.”