Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard recently hit a milestone in his recording career.
In 2007, the Lafayette musician known as Cupid released a hit song that spawned a popular line dance and sold millions of copies.
His mega-hit "Cupid Shuffle," this week was certified 5x Platinum. The platinum certification represents one million units sold for albums and two million for singles. The song is now a classic dance track and is a standard at wedding receptions, on cruise ships and other gatherings.
In 2021, Cupid. 41, opened up about his life in a new book, "Trust Your Gift: An Interactive Guide To Achieve Your Purpose." He described suffered from a debilitating stroke in 2016 that left him lip syncing at concerts as he relearned how to use his voice.
After months of therapy and hard work, he eventually regained his ability to sing and move again. He returned to the gym, which he said he'd been neglecting for months before the stroke, and focused on nutrition.