Kelli Jones is an in-demand full-time musician both solo (as K.C Jones) and with a variety of bands, including but not limited to Feufollet and T’Monde. To say she is naturally gifted is to deny both the hard work and the insatiable curiosity that she puts into her work. Her album, "The Queen of the In Between" has references to a whole range of musical styles and you get the feeling that she is just being herself — multi-faceted, genuine and comfortable.
You’ll have to find her on social media or at KCJonesmusic.com to keep up with where she is playing, although on Saturday she is playing at Johnson's Boucanière as part of their Les Contes de Galerie (stories on the porch) series. It’s a listening room set up with food inspired by the featured artists favorite childhood meals. She’s got some great things lined up.
Kelli is also the recipient of an ArtSpark grant (thanks to the AcA and LEDA) and used it to collaborate with Valcour Records to produce monthly content, including videos and stories about Acadiana culture, previews of musical releases, free advance downloads of all new Valcour releases, recipes from favorite chefs, an invite to an annual members-only event, and more. You can find out more at www.valcourrecords.com/the-coop.
What was your first job? Not very glamorous, but I was a hostess at O’Charley’s for a year or so when I was 16.
Describe a typical day in your life. It really differs from day to day, which is one thing I love about being a musician. This summer, the routine has pretty much been wake up, drive/fly to gig, play gig, sleep, repeat. Even though it’s been very busy, so nice to be able to be back out touring again!
What advice would you give the younger you? The obvious things like save money and make some sort of investment for your future, which is somehow so hard to think about when you’re young. I would also tell myself to chill out and not be self conscious about being who you are.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? This may seem obvious, but I would say moving to Louisiana for college. I fell in love with it immediately and living here has had such an impact on so many aspects of my life, so happy to call Lafayette home!
What values do you live by? I really value sincerity above all else. I think it’s such a big part of happiness and fulfillment. I don’t think there are many fields in which you could be successful without prioritizing sincerity in your intention.
What do you most appreciate? I most appreciate my amazing friend community. I feel so lucky to be surrounded with such a supportive and inspiring group of people.
What is your favorite journey? I love traveling and am always looking forward to an adventure. I had a great time going to Mexico this past January with friends. That was the first vacation I had taken since the pandemic began and it was really magical.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Going on a long walk alone is always very centering for me. I especially love a long walk by myself in a place I’m visiting or haven’t been before.
What was the best advice you were ever given? When I was a teenager my friend and I wrote a song at a music camp and we were excited to play it for Alice Gerrard and Beverly Smith, who were there teaching and are amazing female musicians that we both admire immensely. The song was kind of silly/cliché, “he done me wrong but I love him so I’ll stay” kind of boo-hoo blah-blah, just modeled after a lot old country songs that we loved. Anyway, we played it and Alice said after, “wait you girls don’t actually believe that do you? If he’s doing you wrong get out of there.” We said no of course we don’t really think that, and they replied with something in the realm of, “you should write what you believe," and that’s surprisingly stuck with me.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Finished an inspiring read recently called, “The Art of Not Giving A F---”; really good advice in there for people like me who tend to veer towards people pleasing.
What is the best thing about where you live? Tammy’s Grocery
How do you "let the good times roll?" A better question for me might unfortunately be, “how do I not let the good times roll?”
What did you want to be when you grew up? It was a tie between a veterinarian and a stand up comedian.
What is your motto? “Why not?”
How would you like to be remembered? Fondly
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “You got this”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Patience, a large closet, and tequila
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Sure”
What is your favorite word? Pumpernickel
What do you collect? Records and vintage jumpsuits
What food could you live on for a month? Meatballs
What would you change about yourself? Better long-term memory
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Daria
Describe yourself in five words. Melancholic madame meets musical merriment
What is your idea of happiness? A nice stress free meal outside on a beautiful day with friends.
What is your favorite movie? “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas”
What music defines who you are? I have no idea, too many to choose from! Some sort of Laurel Canyon songwriter/rock in the '70s maybe?
Who is your style icon? Elton John
What do you most regret? I have a lot of regrets, but I’m going to go on the lighter side and say I regret being really bad at photographing and documenting important moments in life.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your favorite joke?
What would the answer be? A man walks into a psychiatrist’s office completely wrapped in Saran wrap, the psychiatrist says, “sir, I can clearly see you’re nuts!”