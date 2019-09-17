Jake Spinella is a full-time musician. Not many people get to say that. He manages to do this by wearing many hats. Some of those various hats include: professor of music, music director, performer, private instructor, author, band leader, composer, arranger, orchestrator...the list goes on. I love that he is one of those people who does what it takes to live the life he wants.
Jake is intelligent, charming and and funny. He is one of those people who is always up to something, and the thing he is up to next is very interesting. His band, “Dr. Daylight’s Jazz Company” is hosting a prohibition dance party Oct. 4. The location is of the event is a secret, until you purchase a ticket. (More details about both the band and the event in his final answer).
What was your first job? I was 14 when I started my first paying jobs in New Jersey. The first was at a local neighbor restaurant and bar, “Harrigan’s.” The hired me as a bus boy and I quickly climbed the ladder and graduated to server by age 15. The second job was working with my father on construction sites.
Describe a typical day in your life. I’m not sure that there’s a typical day for me. The common pattern starts around 6:30 a.m. with coffee, possibly followed by exercise. After I’ve cleaned myself up, I rush out the door to get to school or church. After lecturing or performing, I inhale some food and head off to the next location to do some more teaching (either lecturing again, or private piano lessons). I end up teaching until 8pm. Some nights I pick up a performance or have to attend a rehearsal…which can end very late at night. I’ll eat some form of dinner along the way. I do try to find time to sleep, but it doesn’t always work out that way.
What advice would you give the younger you? Go practice. Be direct in your communications with others. Don’t let people take advantage of you. Stand up for yourself. Again, go practice.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? In the small town I grew up in, I felt very alone and misunderstood. I had a small support system but remained feeling an outcast. When I moved away (from North Jersey to South Jersey) to go to college for music, I found others like me. We became a family. Had I not moved away, I would not have been immersed into a supportive, music making environment.
What values do you live by? Be nice, be honest, and be open. Respecting and learning from others can get you pretty far.
What is your favorite journey? Since I’ve lived in Louisiana (this is year 6), I have returned to New Jersey at least once a year to visit family. The trip is usually a nightmare (from flight problems to family drama), but it’s a required journey. The best part is the food! Cajun cuisine has grown on me, but the South CANNOT get pizza and other Italian food right.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Several music teachers, mentors, and colleagues have all uttered a variation on this theme, and it resonates with me every time I hear it: “Never believe that you’ve become the master of anything. That means you’ve lost touch with reality. There is always someone out there that can best you, and it’s okay. Keep learning. Keep growing.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? (Shameless self-promotion!) My book: “The History of the World According to Music, Part I.” It’s a digital textbook for the courses I teach at the colleges. I am also a fan of Michael Crichton’s fiction.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I loved trains when I was tiny. My parents took me to see model trains and occasionally real trains. They tell me that I wanted to be a train conductor. This changed when I discovered music.
What is your motto? “When life gives you lemons, freeze them and throw that at the students that aren’t paying attention during your lecture.” Just kidding. Most of the time, I take far too long to tell a story and lose the listener’s interest. When I realize this, I end my story (no matter where I am in it) saying “and then I found five dollars!”
How would you like to be remembered? Why, am I going to die soon?! I’d like to be remembered as a decent musician, educator, partner to April, and friend that liked to cook and loved to learn. Also, I was funny. Sometimes.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I often can’t find the words when I doubt myself. I look to art and things that bring joy. I often return to the roots of music that inspired me. I’ll listen to “Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons” or watch a movie musical. Afterwards, I feel like “I’ve picked myself up, brushed myself off, and can start all over again.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? I couldn’t “be me” without regularly surrounding myself some decent food, good music, and great company. T
What is your favorite word? Capicola. Pronounced: “Gav-ah-ghoul.” That’s how we say it in New Jersey, anyway.
What do you collect? Books and sheet music. My house is in perpetual need of another bookshelf.
What food could you live on for a month? Pizza. Specifically, from my favorite pizzeria in New Jersey (Roma Pizzeria in Boonton).
Describe yourself in five words. Jazz musician and pizza man.
What is your idea of happiness? Playing music that moves me or spending my down time with people that care about me are things that bring me the most joy.
What music defines who you are? I get the most joy from Trad Jazz (the earliest Jazz) and film scores but have a soft spot for other eras of Jazz, 1950’s/1960’s Pop/Rock, Soul/Motown, Musicals, and the music of both Romantic-era and 20th century composers.
Who is your style icon? Humphrey Bogart, I grew up watching his films.
Why did the chicken fall out of the tree? Because it was dead (credit Ellie Falgout)
What question do you wish I'd asked? “Are there any exciting projects that you’re currently involved in?”
What would the answer be? Yes, I’m glad you asked! My band, “Dr. Daylight’s Jazz Company” is hosting a prohibition dance party from 7-9 pm on Oct. 4. The location is of the event is a secret, until you purchase a ticket. All I can tell you about the “speak easy” is that it is somewhere in downtown Lafayette. It’s indoors, air-conditioned, there’s a bar (of course), and limited seating. Additionally, there will be a costume contest and a photo booth courtesy of A. Dannette Photography.