Talk about a rags to riches story. A dog picked up roaming the streets of Lafayette has gone from living on a prayer to living the life of a rock star after being adopted into the family of a Bon Jovi band member.
The terrier-mix dog, about 7 years old and sporting a light crop of fur on his head that resembles a mohawk, was picked up by Lafayette Police and brought to the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center on July 8. He didn't have a collar, tag or chip to identify him. They named him Benji.
On July 20, Angie of Angie's Dog House, a non-profit dog rescue based in Foley, Alabama, stopped in Lafayette to pick up other dogs as she regularly does, shelter director Shelley Delahoussaye said Friday.
"She saw him and said, 'I gotta take this one, too,'" Delahoussaye recounted.
The Lafayette Animal Shelter releases about 700 dogs a year to agencies across the country who find them homes. In other places, Delahoussaye said, people more often have their pets spayed and neutered, so they don't have the overpopulation problem seen in the Acadiana area.
Benji was driven 4-5 hours to Alabama, then transferred to All Humane Animal Rescue Inc. and Wildlife Rehab in Wanaque, New Jersey.
They posted a few photos and this message on their website Aug. 7 seeking a forever home for the dog: wonderful personality, cute as a button, great with other dogs, fully vetted.
It didn't take long for the love to come pouring in. Kelli McDonald decided Benji had to become part of her family. Kelli McDonald is the wife of Hugh McDonald, bassist and backup singer with the American band Bon Jovi.
According to All Humane Rescue's Facebook page, the McDonalds fell in love with Benji at first sight and flew from Tennessee to New Jersey to adopt him.
They renamed him Sid.
"We love Sid so much! He’s a very special dog," Kelli McDonald commented on All Humane Rescue's post. She even shared photos of the couple and Sid.
"Rock On Lil Sid," the rescue wrote.