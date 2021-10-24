The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival — an annual fundraiser benefiting nonprofits in Acadiana, hosted by Latter & Blum — will take place again this year at 3 p.m. Saturday in Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette.
The Painted Pumpkin Festival team will provide paint, markers, other decorating materials, and pumpkins to attendees. Adults and children will be able to test their creative abilities while benefiting a variety of Acadiana nonprofits. A panel of judges will select first-, second-, and third-place winners in a variety of categories. Prizes will be awarded to winners.
All registered attendees can bring a painted pumpkin to enter into the pumpkin-judging contest or paint a pumpkin on site. Registration is $5 per painted pumpkin contest entry and $5 to paint a pumpkin onsite.
Funds from the Great Painted Pumpkin Festival support a variety of not-for-profits in Acadiana and the past two festivals have supported neighborhood revitalization projects; the build-out of a children’s area in a new park in Washington; literacy programs, music programs, and more.
“The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival is a fun family event that raises money to support important projects throughout Acadiana,” said Lori McCarthy, manager of Latter & Blum’s Acadiana location. “We invite and challenge everyone — including our diverse community of artists — to bring their creations to Parc Sans Souci and help us improve our community as we celebrate the coming autumn days, and fun with family and friends.”
To register in advance to paint a pumpkin or to sign up for the competition, register on Eventbrite.com or follow this link: bit.ly/GreatPaintedPumpkin.
In addition to the pumpkin-painting, the Rukus Fairyland skateboard competition will begin at noon that same day in Parc Sans Souci, and spectators are welcome to watch.