is The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is launching an incentive program to reward students who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, and inspire those who haven’t.

Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, announced the program — "Don't Wait. Vaccinate!" — Wednesday to students, faculty and staff members. Fully vaccinated students are eligible to win one of 10 prizes in a series of drawings that begin Aug. 6, and continue through early October.

"If you haven't been vaccinated, we hope the University's incentives program encourages you to protect yourself and others," Savoie said in the announcement.

UL Lafayette is one of eight Louisiana colleges and universities that has joined the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, according to Dr. Margarita Perez, dean of students. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House, the program encourages colleges and universities to launch efforts that increase vaccination rates among members of their campus communities.

"Vaccines are critical to returning campus life to a pre-pandemic normal. Our ‘Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!’ program is about engaging and motivating students to do their part to help bring the pandemic to an end and keep our campus safe," Perez said.

To participate, students must meet the following requirements:

have received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines before the date of the drawing;

provide proof of vaccination if you received the vaccine outside the state of Louisiana;

be registered for classes for the Fall 2021 semester; and

register for the contest via the entry form.

Students who were vaccinated in another state or country will need to upload proof of vaccination to the Student Health Services patient portal.

The "Don't Wait. Vaccinate!" incentives program is funded by the Wellness Center Fund at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation.

Two winners will be chosen on each of the following Tuesdays. Prizes for each drawing are:

Aug. 10

Free Parking in Girard Park Parking Tower and an Apple Watch Series 6

Aug. 24

$300 Declining Balance and a UL Lafayette prize pack

Sept. 7

Oculus Quest w/ 128 GB

Sept. 21

iPhone 12

Oct. 5