Bobby Fruge is the co-owner of a parking lot striping and commercial and residential pressure washing company called (wait for it)…Under Pressure. Such a great name. When Bobby talks about business though, he doesn’t talk about logistics and equipment, but about people. He cultivates relationships and builds community — and he’s very good at it.
Bobby was recently a recipient of a 20 under 40 Acadiana Leadership award, he’s on the Board of the 705, and has just been selected to be part of the new Leadership Lafayette class. He’s also becoming a dad in June. I have a feeling this is all just still the beginning for him.
Bobby is one of those guys you can’t help but like; he’s charming and interesting with exactly the right amount of sarcastic. He’s happily married to Cecilia and has a dog called Friday (because everyone loves Friday).
You can find out more about Under Pressure on Facebook @underpressureoflouisiana and on their website upressure.com
What was your first job? My first job, outside of yard work for my parents and grandparents, was being a bag boy at our hometown grocery store. The store was called Marceauxs in Gueydan. I was 13 or 14 and made around $5 an hour. As a bag boy, I would bag groceries and bring them out to customers' cars. We would also bag ice when needed and stock shelves with inventory.
Describe a typical day in your life. My day always starts with a shower. Always. I do not drink coffee regularly, but if I do not have a shower, I can only imagine it’s equivalent to coffee drinkers missing out on their normal five cups per morning. I wear many hats during my workday as a small business owner. I’m usually in the office around 8 setting up logistics. I review normal day-to-day operations, make any decisions with my business partner and attend any meetings. After typical work hours, I attend networking events or debate with my wife for an hour or so about what we are eating for dinner. We hang out with our golden retriever named Friday, watch a little TV, hang out with friends, go to bed and do it again. Every day is pretty much a great day! And it always ends with another shower before bed.
What advice would you give the younger you? You can learn something from everyone. It’s okay to agree to disagree but never think you are better or smarter than anyone. Respect EVERYONE, no matter how different their opinions are.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Meeting my wife. She’s always challenged (yet supported) me to look at everything from different standpoints and has expanded my mind in many ways.
What values do you live by? Respect others. Do the right thing. Surround yourself with people who will be honest with you and build you up in whatever you are doing.
What do you most appreciate? Relationships. My family and friends.
What is your favorite journey? That would be my spiritual journey. I’ve had some major shifts in my spirituality over the last 5-6 years. The more I learn, the more I realize I’ve only scratched the surface.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I much prefer to not be alone. However, I’ve been doing an annual silent retreat the last few years and I really enjoy my alone/silent time there for self-reflection.
What living figure most inspires you? My parents. They taught me what unconditional love is.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Growing up, my parents always told me to treat others like you want to be treated.
What is the best thing about where you live? Our culture. People enjoy people around here. We come together to celebrate for everything and we come together stronger to help one another in times of need. Plus the food. Man, the food's good.
What is your motto? It ain’t easy being cheesy!
How would you like to be remembered? I want to be remembered as the person that family and friends came to when they needed someone to be there for them and the person all those same people wanted to celebrate their achievements with.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Just do your best. The rest will fall into place as it should.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU?
1. My desire to learn
2. My positive outlook
3. My love and acceptance
What do you collect? Friends. I love meeting people!
What food could you live on for a month? Anything with extra cheese.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Will Ferrell. Do good and act silly.
Describe yourself in five words. Curious. Happy. Driven. Spiritual. Goofy.
What is your idea of happiness? Being surrounded by people I love and them accepting my love in return.
What is your favorite movie? "Elf" comes to mind because I love Christmas!
What music defines who you are? My mood absolutely defines what music I have on. I’ll choose music over TV 95% of the time
What do you most regret? Not taking the time to learn more from my grandmother, such as speaking French.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s one of my biggest strengths?
What would the answer be? I believe I’m able to understand people, what they are trying to say and the point they usually trying to get across. Because I’m good at that, I feel like I’m really good at connecting others in both personal and business relationships.