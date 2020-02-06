FRIDAY-SATURDAY
SWAMPLIGHT THEATRE PRESENTS "TAPAS CABARET": 7 p.m., Swamplight Theatre, 950 S.W. Railroad Ave., Ponchatoula. The theater is transformed into a nightclub cabaret, complete with candle-lit tables, wait staff, variety of tapas served at your table and entertainment. $30, full-service table seating, including tapas dinner, coffee, tea and cabaret show. $20, individual seating, includes cabaret show only. eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
FETCH — SCAVENGER HUNT, DOG WALK AND BIKE RIDE: 11 a.m., Parc de Lafayette, 539 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Dog walk hosted by Camp Bow Wow plus two scavenger hunts, one for bicyclists and one for walkers. Raising Cane's tea and lemonade, along with some prizes. Also, dogs available for adoption.
HEARTWALK AT ARTWALK: 5 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Artwalk is a monthly event featuring local artists and shops.
LE CARNAVAL DU FESTIVAL: 6:30 p.m., Festival International de Louisiane, 315 Lee Ave., Lafayette. The theme fuses Louisiana and Haiti's Carnaval/Mardi Gras cultures to set an international mood. $10.
SUNDAY
LOUISIANA HEMOPHILIA FOUNDATION 2020 SWEETHEART BOWL: 11 a.m., Rock 'N' Bowl de Lafayette, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Bring your sweetheart, spouse, partner, family or kids for the community bowl. Free of charge for individuals with a bleeding disorder and their immediate family members. Other guests, $25.
FAMILY DAY EVENT: 1 p.m., Children's Museum of Acadiana, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. Free admission; donations of diapers and other items accepted for A Pregnancy Center & Clinic.
"FINDING NEVERLAND": 3 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. $40-$55.
TUESDAY
LA BLOGGER'S GALENTINE'S NIGHT: 5 p.m., One Thirteen Restaurant, 113 N. Oak St., Hammond. Dress in your insta-finest and be prepared for all the #ootd #selfie #instastyle moments.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Fresh Pickin’s 7" and "Hagit Barkai: Access," both through Saturday; and "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through March 14. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
