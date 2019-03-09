Baton Rouge
Sunday, March 10
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Mary Manhein presents her new detective series for youngsters, "Claire Carter, Bone Detective: The Mystery of the Bones in the Drainpipe," in connection with One Book, One Community.
Monday, March 11
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The first meeting of Sherlock Sleuths Book Club, which will focus on the Sherlock Holmes novels and short stories. At this meeting, "The Hound of the Baskervilles" will be discussed. Cookies and punch will be provided.
Tuesday, March 12
Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Session on using wills and probate records to trace your family tree and discover details of your ancestors’ lives. Registration required. (225) 231-3751.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The Historical Society Book Club will discuss "Rocket Men" by Robert Kurson.
Friday, March 15
Author Event: 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Greg Iles, author of "Cemetery Road," will be signing copies of his book.
Saturday, March 16
Author Event: Noon, Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Tassa Avara will be signing copies of her books, "Tinker Skunk Learns the Golden Rule" and "Armadillo Learns the Power of Kindness."
Lady Sherlock: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Sherry Thomas presents "Lady Sherlock — A Study in Scarlet Women."
St. Francisville
Saturday, March 16
Author Event: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Conundrum, 11917 Ferdinand St. Gwen Carpenter Roland, author of "Atchafalaya Houseboat" and "Postmark Bayou Chene," will discuss and sign copies of her books. conundrumbooks.com or on Facebook.
Lafayette
Tuesday, March 12
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. Drop in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The History Book Club will discuss "The Ten-Cent Plague: The Great Comic-Book Scare and How It Changed America" by David Hajdu and Stefan Rudnicki.
Wednesday, March 13
Book Club: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Harry Potter Book Club, for ages 10-17, will discuss "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
Sunday, March 17
CODOFIL: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House, 1122 Lafayette St. The Mouton House Lecture Series presents "50 Years of CODOFIL — Now Looking To the Future." Executive Director Peggy Feehan will talk about the six legislative mandates that CODOFIL has and the work that CODOFIL does in education, tourism, economic development and promoting the French culture of Louisiana. For ages 14 and older. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.