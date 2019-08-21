I got word of the house fire from Robin May.

May, a friend and freelance photographer, was on her way to something else when her plans changed abruptly around 9:30 Saturday morning.

That’s when she got word that the home of her longtime friends and musicians, Major Handy and Frances Ayers Handy and Major’s granddaughter, Armini Sanders, had been destroyed by fire. May was asked to shoot the misfortune, and, like a true photojournalist, she obliged and headed to St. Charles Street near downtown Lafayette.

Apparently a drone battery charger was the culprit. It exploded on a couch, birthing flames that took no time to claim what it wanted, burning or smelting belongings and such with lightning speed.

Major had left for an auto parts store when Frances, bound for a relaxing bath, initially stood up to the menacing fire and tired to smother it. The toxic smoke and angry fire, however, would have nothing of it and sent her scrambling for clothes and her life.

Despite efforts by the Lafayette Fire Department, in no time the deed was done.

A grim report to be sure, yet it is framed by profoundly good fortune that no lives were lost in the fast-moving blaze.

From what I understand, Frances sustained minor burns and singed hair in the melee. She’s been to the hospital a couple of times since that may relate to lung damage suffered following chemotherapy for lymphoma.

But, still. No lives lost.

Most folks know Major through his music and/or his auto body work, of which he excels at both. His blues and zydeco roots run deep and wide as does his penchant for rhythm and blues. His “Zydeco Soul” release is Major’s latest and it captures his love of all three genres.

Major, however, lost a couple of instruments, particularly accordions and he is trying to salvage scorched or smoke-damaged guitars. These, of course, are the tools of his trade.

It’s an obvious observation that wasn’t lost on Cherry Fisher May, who’d set up a Gofundme page before the embers had a chance to cool. Cherry, a former Lafayette newspaper co-owner now residing in New Orleans, is friends with the Handys.

And like the fire victim’s neighbors, Jody and Dwayne Zimmerman, Abigail Ransonet, Lynn Dean, Sarah Dean and others, they rallied around the Handys to offer love, support, clothing and food.

Major and Frances have found a temporary place to stay, thanks to Becky Schexnayder. And come Sunday, for the Haggard Bucks 7 p.m. gig at Artmosphere, the band will donate the cover charge to the couple.

It’s the way things are done around here and everywhere, for that matter, when good people come together. Everyone can attest to the good natures of Major and Frances.

Heck, Major has graciously fixed my car on a couple of occasions over the years, even when a banged fender was my fault. The man gives his time and talent without question.

Major and Frances not only attended my 50th birthday party a dozen years ago, they played music, too.

Still, the Handys' life has been anything but a stroll down Easy Street.

In the Handy family, Charlotte Handy, Major’s daughter, died in 2016. Then you have Frances’ lymphoma ordeal. And in 2018, Major underwent a triple bypass. And now, the fire.

I can’t help but wonder why bad things happen to good people.

I know I got pretty angry when I heard the news about the fire. I mean, of all people, why them? I’m sure there’s some white nationalist who could use a common sense slap upside the head, a “come to Jesus” moment to inspire him to clean up his act.

But that’s me. Not Major. Not by a long shot.

It was in The Acadiana Advocate’s story about the Handy’s fire in which I found how Major deals with life’s unexpected U-turns.

“I’m so happy that everybody is safe. My little granddaughter is safe, Frances is safe. We’re not looking in the rear-view mirror, we’re looking out the front now,” Major Handy said. “What happened — we can’t erase that. It’s not a tragedy, it’s a loss of stuff.”

And that’s the difference between Major and me.