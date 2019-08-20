Carly Viator has two jobs that she loves equally. She is the camera woman and owner of Electric Magnolia Studio and she is marketing director for Festival International. Electric Magnolia Studio is a creative photo, video and design studio based in Grand Coteau. Carly works with musicians, artists and small businesses to create beautiful content that shows who they really are. As marketing director of Festival International she helps share our local festival on a worldwide stage.
Carly grew up in a Cajun family, but in Tennessee. Her parents introduced her to all the traditions (and food), so when she moved here it was very much like coming home. She fits in well, loving her culture and adding to it with her creative energy. She has big plans for Electric Magnolia Studio, including an adult prom, where you get to choose your favorite era, a concert series, and more camps (she started summer camps this year). Keep up with Carly (if you can) at electricmagnoliastudio.com/ or on facebook/electricmagnolia.
What was your first job? I was 15 when I became a cashier at Captain Video and Tanning in Portland, Tennessee. Yes, a video rental store and tanning salon in one!
Describe a typical day in your life. It depends on the time of the year. Magnolia Carly, Festival Carly, and Vacation Carly all have different “typical days.” The only consistency is that every morning, our dogs, Orson and Hulah, celebrate that my husband and I are awake. It’s their favorite part of the day.
What advice would you give the younger you? I would tell her that things are going to change a lot. I’d say, “Enjoy the Tennessee landscapes while you have them. Enjoy life’s simplicity while you can. Slow down and look around, young Carly.”
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Moving to Lafayette. My parents met here, but had most of their five kids in Tennessee. Growing up, they’d tell us about Louisiana’s culture and festivals, and that Cajun people are the best. We had the food and music very present in our household, but I was missing something.
I transferred to UL in 2009 and met my future husband the first week. He showed me all of the best boudin stops, cooked like a boss, took me to his hometown’s Faquetaique Courir, and knew New Orleans like the back of his hand. I fell in love with the whole scene full force. I found my people!
What values do you live by? I just try to be aware. Aware of other people’s feelings and of my own internal feelings. Aware of the ways I impact people, the earth, and situations in general. It doesn’t always work, but I value it as a goal.
What do you most appreciate? Being with friends or family while listening to a good record. Preferably with a drink in my hand and something going on the stove. Yeahhhh.
What is your favorite journey? Road-tripping and backpacking have given me so much happiness and freedom.
It is hard to choose my favorite journey, but either my one month RV trip out west with a bunch of French friends OR my traveling podcast project around Europe with my gal, Jordan.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Everywhere! I love being alone.
What living figure most inspires you? My mom. Moms are the best. Mine had five children, adopted one child, taught full time, and could do the best handstands and fix anything. Now she is more like my best friend. Life is funny.
What was the best advice you were ever given? "Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life." My dad would always say it, and it stuck with me big time. Ironically, all dad did/does is work! At least he passed on the notion. It’s a powerful one.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Women Who Run with the Wolves"
What is the best thing about where you live? Grand Coteau is calm and sweet. We all just move at our own pace.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Oh man. I like dancing. I like wigs and costumes. Occasions that involve both? I’m in.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A news anchor. Then I realized that the style and content isn’t my thing. I’m still into storytelling, media and operating cameras though, so it’s sort of parallel.
What is your motto? I believe in "manifestiny," manifesting your own destiny. You can do what you want in life if you focus your intention and stay positive. Try it out.
How would you like to be remembered? Aware and kind...and ridiculous.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “Shut up!” Ha. I try to remind myself that it’s a big ole world and that whatever I am stressing about isn’t actually important.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Music, humor, adventure.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Yay!” “BlahBlahBlah” “Cool.”
What is your favorite word? Pois chiche. (It means chickpea in French.)
What do you collect? Pets. I want a farm in the near future. Next stop is a donkey and a goat.
What food could you live on for a month? Coconut everything.
What would you change about yourself? My insomnia is annoying. But that is also the time when I brainstorm the best.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Lucille Ball
Describe yourself in five words. Productive, goofy, focused, adventurous, loving.
What do you most regret? I try not to focus on regrets. Regret seems unconstructive. I try to make changes as needed.
What question do you wish I'd asked? If you could have TWO clones, what would they be doing?
What would the answer be? 1. Island living in a hut. 2. Traveling with a circus.