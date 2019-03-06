Creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is often thought of as a guilty pleasure. But in my trim and terrific recipes, you can enjoy it guilt-free.
Although peanut butter is a source of concentrated fat and calories — so don’t eat too much — it is rich in unsaturated fat, which offers protective benefits for your health. Unsaturated fat, like the kind found in peanut butter, is essential for healthy bodily functions and development. It helps your body absorb and use vitamins, and helps maintain cell membranes. It also can lower “bad” LDL cholesterol.
These three recipes cover you on the savory and sweet sides.
Looking for new exciting flavors to jazz up your same old chicken dinner? My Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce is better than takeout. Chicken and edamame, both high in protein, plus antioxidant bell peppers are tossed in a delectable creamy peanut butter soy sauce, making this meal a healthy choice.
Terrific Thai Shrimp proves peanut butter is even more versatile then you thought. Shrimp and pasta are amped up when mixed with rich savory flavors from peanut butter, sesame oil, ginger and garlic. This hearty meal is even diabetic friendly.
Holly Clegg's Well Done: Recipes for Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce, Terrific Thai Shrimp, Chocolate Raisin Peanut Bars
If you ask me, peanut butter is basically synonymous with dessert. My Chocolate Raisin Peanut Bars go way beyond your average candy bar. Trust me, the sweet and salty combination makes these oh so addicting. And if you are looking for a dessert that is the closest thing to peanut butter on a spoon, these five-ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies, which you can find the recipe for at my thehealthycookingblog.com, are a staple in my house.
Terrific tips:
- To save time, use shortcuts, like sliced peppers, shredded carrots and shelled edamame available at the grocery.
- Serve the chicken dish over rice or noodles to soak up every last bit of peanut sauce.
- Both garlic and ginger have anti-inflammatory benefits.
- One cup of chocolate chips has 34 mg of caffeine. This dessert will put a pep in your step.
- Other sources of unsaturated fat include avocado, raw nuts, fish (salmon, halibut, tuna), olive oil and canola oil.