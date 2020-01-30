Downtown Alive! has announced the lineup of its 2020 spring concert season.
The lineup includes national acts such as Anders Osborne, Brother Dege, and Amythyst Kiah, alongside Acadiana-born hitmakers such as High Performance, Ray Boudreaux, Horace Trahan, and Bas Clas.
The spring season is sponsored by Evangeline Maid, Downtown Lafayette’s 100-year-old bakery.
“Evangeline Maid has been part of life in Acadiana for more than a century,” said John Steed, senior vice president at Flowers Foods. “We are excited to continue our commitment to the community by sponsoring the 2020 season of Downtown Alive — showcasing the culture of the region through food, music, and dancing.”
The spring concert season will begin in March and provide free, family-friendly Friday night concerts through the middle of April. The festivities begin with happy hour at 5 p.m., followed by music until 9 p.m.
“Downtown Lafayette is buzzing with excitement about this upcoming season of Downtown Alive!,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “DTA! is one of our community’s most beloved traditions, and we are grateful to ‘keep the music alive’ for families this Spring as we lead up a season full of amazing events including Mardi Gras, Po-boy Festival, Bach Lunch, Festival International, and Downtown Rising. We hope that Acadiana will join us Downtown on Friday nights to kick off the weekend.”
DTA! concession sales contribute to keeping the event free. Concert organizers urge attendees to, “leave the ice chest at home" and purchase beverages to support the free concerts.
March 13: High Performance + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers, Parc Sans Souci
March 20: Lane Mack & The Balladeers + Troy Richard & The Richard Revue, Parc Sans Souci
March 27: Bas Clas + Has Beans, Parc International
April 3: Anders Osborne + Brother Dege & The Brethren, Parc International
April 10: Soul Creole + Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, Parc International
April 17: Amythyst Kiah + Ray Boudreaux, Parc International