Drake Pothier is the co-owner, along with his wife, Rachel, of Village Deaux Donuts, Coffee & More in Maurice.
He recently sold his Allstate agency to follow his heart and the irresistible smell of fresh doughnuts to work in the business full time alongside his wife. Village Deaux has fast become a destination doughnut shop, with people attracted by the creativity and customer service as well as the selection of doughnuts, kolaches, coffee and more. (Insider tip: They make a cocoa donut that you really should try.)
You can find out more about Village Deaux on Facebook (sign up for alerts so you always know what treat is the doughnut of the month) or at villagedeaux.com.
What was your first job? I was a sales associate (hah!) at Babbages (eventually, becoming Game Stop) in the mall. Video games basically sell themselves so it was mostly standing around with my friends counting down the minutes until we could go pick up lunch in the food court.
Describe a typical day in your life. My life has changed fairly drastically recently with my career move so my typical day moving forward is sort of up in the air. However, some things from my previous typical days that I don’t intend on changing are eating breakfast and drinking coffee with my wife and kiddos, playing with my dog in the backyard and playing dozens of simultaneous games of Words with Friends.
What advice would you give the younger you? R-E-L-A-X. My current self hasn’t learned this lesson yet, but I guess it wouldn’t hurt to remind my younger self.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The birth of our kids. I didn’t know that I wanted kids until we had them and while I still wish they were babies, they are hilarious and (mostly) fun to spend lots of time with.
What values do you live by? To be kind and generous. It sounds really cliché, but being genuinely kind to people is so important to me. We remind the kids every morning to be kind and make good choices.
What do you most appreciate? A good social network. Don’t mistake that with social media. I need people to bounce ideas off of, to vent to or even to goof around with.
What is your favorite journey? I’m more of an “appreciate the destination when you get there” kind of guy.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I loathe being alone. I’ll occasionally relax in my hammock in the backyard but it’s typically short-lived.
What was the best advice you were ever given? The people who, over the years, told me that I shouldn’t do something that I really wanted to do inspired me to work harder at it to prove them wrong. I like to prove people wrong.
What book would you tell everyone to read? A little series called "Harry Potter" … ever hear of it? I’m very weird when it comes to reading. I genuinely lack the patience to sit still and quietly read. I also don’t like surprises so I have found a few books over the years that I love and I re-read them. I’ve read the "Harry Potter" series three or four times. The same goes for the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and a few other series. I am currently reading the biography on Alexander Hamilton but as already noted, I’m dragging it out.
What is the best thing about where you live? Our neighborhood is so quiet. I’m not big on other people’s noise.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I love making s’mores with the kids in the backyard and re-watching Disney cartoons.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I never knew what I wanted to be. I remember having to write a book report as a freshman in high school on this subject and having to lie and suggest that I wanted to be an engineer. I do remember wanting to skip past the growing up part and just be an adult (see earlier note on appreciating the destination).
How would you like to be remembered? As a caring goofball who made you laugh and as the adult male who owns way too many Disney T-shirts.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Who can I call to ask for advice …?
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Relationships. My sense of humor. Background music.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Not with that attitude!”
What is your favorite word? Couillion … as in, “Don’t be a couillion!”
What do you collect? I’m the (lame) king of collecting all of the various music that plays in the background of all of the Disney parks and resorts. Disney is the best when it comes to building an experience. One of the ways they do that is controlling sounds, smells, sight lines, etc. I love the ambiance that they create and the music helps me relive that.
What food could you live on for a month? Chips and salsa.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I could stop worrying about worst-case scenarios for every situation in my life.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Fozzie Bear. He’s the best at dad jokes.
Describe yourself in five words. Tall. Goofy. Emotional. Competitive. Strategic.
What is your idea of happiness? Drinking a cocktail by the pool while I’m on vacation.
What is your favorite movie? "Rushmore"
What music defines who you are? I like all kinds of music (except Country) but more likely than not, I’m singing music from Disney movies to embarrass my kids.
Who is your style icon? I guarantee that there is nothing iconic about my style. I jumped off the style train a long time ago.
What do you most regret? Not being more confident in myself at a younger age.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s the best thing about owning a doughnut shop?
What would the answer be? Grabbing fresh donut holes straight from the glazer is a life-changing experience.