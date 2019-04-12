If you like flowers, this weekend is for you.
It's said April showers bring May flowers, but for Acadiana gardeners, the flowers come a bit earlier.
This weekend marks the return of the Festival des Fleurs garden show and sale at Blackham Coliseum. In its 28th year, more than 100 gardening-related vendors are expected at the festival. Local gardening societies will also host displays and information kiosks where gardening techniques will be shared with attendees.
The Acadian Orchid Society's 2019 Orchid Show & Sale will be in the adjacent Ira Nelson Horticulture Center at 2206 Johnston Street.
Some people find orchids beautiful but intimidating.
They don't have to be hard to grow, said Dennis Wollard, who holds three horticulture degrees and has been growing orchids since 1961.
"I think orchids are easier to grow than African violets," Wollard said. "People often pick the wrong orchid.
"And over-watering is the No. 1 killer of orchids. I have one in my greenhouse that I haven't watered in four or five months. If you water them in the winter they will respond by dying."
Wollard's interest in plants, especially orchids, started at a young age.
"My friends were out riding bicycles and I was in my flower garden," he said. "I thought they were wasting their time."
He still has his first orchid, a birthday gift from his parents in 1961.
For those inexperienced with orchids, Wollard recommends starting with a phalaenopsis, or moth orchid.
"They tend to like a little more water and shade," he said. "I would start with something in bloom or in bud."
There will be plenty of varieties on display at the orchid show, said Melissa Fornet, president of the Acadian Orchid Society.
"When you walk in, just the smell is intoxicating," she said. "We have societies from all around the state that have booths where you can view or purchase orchids. We even have people who can look at your sick orchid and tell you what it needs."
And as far as intimidation, Fornet said she's a rookie grower and she's president of the society.
"If I can grow them, anyone can grow them."
The orchid show and sale, “Jewels of the Jungle,” will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Festival des Fleurs will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults. Children younger than 12 admitted free.