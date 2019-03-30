Editor's note: Aileen Bennett is one of those creative people with a variety of related jobs — her business card says she's a Roving Creative Director, Idea thinker-upper and Brand Experience Consultant. She is a freelance writer and illustrator, and hosts a radio show about business called "Out to Lunch" on KRVS.
She is also one of those people to whom others gravitate. That's one of the reasons she's able to get so many people to give such thoughtful answers to the questions that make up the "Be You" column.
Look for her column each Sunday. If you'd like to nominate someone for "Be You," please contact Aileen at aileen@creatingclever.com or Kristin Askelson at kaskelson@theadvocate.com.
Veronica L. Williams is the clerk of the council for Lafayette City-Parish Council. She has worked for them for 26 years, and was promoted to her current role in 2013 in a unanimous vote. Vee (as everyone calls her) is made for the role — she is calm, graceful and knowledgeable.
Vee and her staff prepare agendas, take minutes, organize meetings, and she has the honor of putting the official seal on ordinances and resolutions. She is often the person behind the scenes, and I’m thrilled to put her in the limelight a little.
Vee relaxes by running — marathons and half marathons (yes, really) — with a group of friends called the Louisiana Girlz (Dolia, Toria and April) who travel together to races across the country and world. Vee has been to Jamaica, Canada and 23 states so far. While she runs, she prays — for her family (she has two sons) and for her community.
What was your first job? McDonald's in Crowley.
What advice would you give the younger you? Be spontaneous. I am a planner.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Life talks with my mom.
What values do you live by? Treat others like you would want to be treated.
What do you most appreciate? Being a mother, first, and then my health. My parents dealt with diabetes and heart disease, and I am grateful that I have missed these health issues, so far.
What is the best thing about where you live? The comfortable feel. It's not too fast or slow and not too big or small.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An accountant.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? A prayer for guidance and intervention. Then, have a meeting with myself on the plan.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Be real; have a plan, there are consequences; and you have a choice.
What do you collect? Bells from states/countries, I’ve visited.
What would you change about yourself? Being an over thinker. Sometimes you have to be spontaneous, and I am better with that.
What is your idea of happiness? Being good with inner me. I feel this is a very important first step for anyone who wants to be happy.
What is your favorite movie? "Dirty Dancing." I am a sucker for a good “unexpected” love story.
What do you most regret? Not having spent more time with my parents.