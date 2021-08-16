J.P. MacFayden, who for two years has served as operations director at Moncus Park, has been appointed executive director.
Moncus Park is the former UL Lafayette horse farm on Johnston Street in Lafayette that is being transformed into a park with an amphitheater, dog park, tree house and walking trail.
Effective immediately, MacFayden replaces Elizabeth "EB" Brooks as executive director. Brooks is stepping into a new role as "Founder," where she will continue to assist with planning, design and fundraising.
Brooks has been the face of efforts to develop the park for years. She was a leader in 2005 in the Save the Horse Farm campaign that led the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to strike a deal with the city of Lafayette to obtain the 100-acre property on Johnston Street rather than see it developed for commercial or residential purposes.
Since joining the Moncus Park nonprofit group in 2019, MacFayden has been responsible for overseeing Phase 2 construction while developing operational strategies to be implemented with the park's opening.