Who knows what the future holds for our upcoming spring festivals and free concerts with the coronavirus/ in the air.
Already, in some cases, we have Rain Angels to help with the unexpected (usually ill-tempered weather) regarding these events. Are there Virus Angels in the wings?
We’ll know soon enough, but for now, the schedules are set and the shows will go on.
Come March 13, and, at the same time, just four days before St. Patrick’s Day, the fifth annual Celtic Bayou Festival comes to town for two days of Celtic culture, traditional music and dance, entertainment and, of course, crawfish.
Wait. What. Irish crawfish?
Well, the crustaceans have more to do with the observation of Lent where the Friday night Lenten Crawfish Boil is concerned, but it still makes for a tasty festival opener, 5:30 p.m. March 13 at Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St.
There’ll also be gumbo on hand.
Keep in mind this is a ticketed two-day event and you’ll need to pre-order the crawfish at celticbayoufest.com. Friday’s opener is $10; Saturday tickets are $15 for adults, children under 12 free. A weekend pass is $20.
Day 2 of Celtic Bayou Festival begins at 11:45 a.m. with an Irish blessing, and then from noon until 10 p.m., you’ll get the opportunity to hear some primo traditional Irish music.
Herewith the lineup: Fiachra O'Regan & Sophie Lavoie, The Here and Now, EJ Jones with Frances Cunningham, Rayo Brothers, Joel and Linzay, The Vulcan Eejits, Whiskey Bay Rovers, Emerald Accent, Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes & Drums and Ryan School of Irish Dance.
In the meantime, actually, even before lunchtime, the Green Mile Pub Crawl will get going at 9:15 a.m. Meet on festival grounds at Warehouse 535, and you’ll go from there.
Music, drink, food and family-friendly fun make up our festivals, and the Celtic Bayou Festival is no different. And where there’s food, there’s competition, and it’s here you’ll find the Guinness Cook-off and the Bailey’s Bake Off on Saturday.
Regarding the cook-off, Rule No. 8 pretty much sets the tone: Teams must provide a savory dish and all entries must utilize at least two cans of Guinness beer as marinade, reduction liquid or stock.
Likewise, there’s bake-off Rule No. 2: This is our sweet category. Dishes must be made ahead of time and utilize Bailey’s Irish Cream (any flavor) in recipe. You bake your dish at home and bring it on over.
It’s no secret that the Irish and Cajuns share cultural similarities regarding music, dance and the basic love of life. While there’s no app for that, there will be an Irish Culture Tent staffed with local genealogists who can send you off in the proper direction regarding your roots.
Speaking of tents, this one is for the kids: Tír na Nóg (Land of the Young). Here they’ll partake in Irish crafts and games, face painting, dance workshops and an Irish Folklore Story-time show.
Still, with kids in mind, the Young Musicians Irish Music Competition returns. Soloists on any instrument need a tune in Irish jig, reel, slip jig, polka, slides slow airs or hornpipe time.
Spring into music
If 70-plus degree weather isn’t a harbinger of the coming spring, then the free outdoor music concerts that dot the area might better get your attention.
Downtown Alive! kickstarts Lafayette’s downtown seasonal fete Friday, March 13 and concludes April 17. The shows begin with a Happiest Hour at 5 p.m., and the music goes 6-8 p.m.
March 13: High Performance; Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers, Parc Sans Souci.
March 20: Lane Mack & the Balladeers, Troy Richard & the Richard Review, Parc Sans Souci.
March 27: Bas Class, Has Beans, Parc International.
April 3: Anders Osborne, Brother Dege & the Brethren.
April 10: Soul Creole, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, Parc International.
April 17: Amythyst Kia, Ray Boudreaux, Parc International
Rhythms on the River: Held at River Ranch’s Town Square, the concerts are set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from March 26 until May 7
March 26: Sonny Landreth, Marcia Ball
April 2: Jet Seven
April 9: Chee-Weez
April 16: Jamie Bergeron & Kickin’ Cajuns
April 30: GTO
May 7: Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters
The Mercredi Show: The free concerts are held 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays from April 1 to May 13 at Pelican Park in Carencro.
April 1: Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
April 8: Kevin Naquin & Ossun Express
April 15: Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted
April 22: Bobby Page & Swamp Pop Express
April 29: Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band
May 6: Clay Cormier & the Highway Boys
May 13: High Performance