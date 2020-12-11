The city of Youngsville has canceled its annual Mardi Gras parad, scheduled for Feb. 13. The decision was made at a city council meeting Thursday evening after discussion between Youngsville Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux, council members and staff regarding whether there was a way to hold the parade while still following COVID-19 guidelines.

Even with the first doses of a vaccine becoming available in Louisiana as early as next week, city leaders said it would have been irresponsible to move forward amidst a global pandemic.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter issued the following statement: "It would be irresponsible to hold a Mardi Gras parade in Youngsville amid a global pandemic and not prudent as leaders to invite thousands of people to have a celebration where we can not social distance. I am optimistic that the end of this public health emergency is in sight with a vaccine becoming available and we look forward to holding a community celebration once it is safe to do so perhaps on Memorial Day or Independence Day. We need to work together to get our schools, businesses, and economy fully reopened, and temporarily avoiding large crowds such as the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade is a step in the right direction."

The decision to cancel the Youngsville parade was the latest Mardi Gras casualty in Acadiana.

On Tuesday, the Krewe of Rio announced the cancellation of its 2021 ball. It is still not clear if a parade will roll in Lafayette.

"Even with the best planning and intentions, it became overwhelmingly apparent with the restrictions still in place, and the ball date looming just around the corner, the Krewe wasn’t going to be able to create the “Rio Rocks” type of experience members and guests have come to expect over the years," the krewe said in a prepared statement.

Lafayette's Mystic Krewe of Apollo announced in June that it would not have Mardi Gras ball in 2021 because of coronavirus.

"This is not a decision that we came to easily," the krewe captain Darrell Frugé wrote on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. "Due to the pandemic that we are currently facing and the potential of a resurgence in the winter, which could cause social distancing measures to be put in place again, we believe that moving forward with a ball in 2021 is not in the best interest of our brotherhood, guests, sponsors and the community as a whole. We do not want to provide any less of a production than what our guests have become accustomed to!"

The Apollo ball, held annually in the Cajundome, is one of the most anticipated and highly attended Mardi Gras balls in Lafayette.

Krewe de Canailles, Lafayette’s first and only walking parade, will feature a modified parade format designed for safe participation for its 2021 Mardi Gras parade. Registration for “Oh, The Places We Didn’t Go!” opened last week.

Krewe de Canailles said in a prepared statement it has decided to take an adapted approach to the familiar Mardi Gras Parade in 2021, because "nothing can keep a Canaille down." Fitting with the 2021 theme, sub krewes will set up at designated locations, and decorate their lawns, porches and themselves with their sub krewe’s theme.

All parade stops will be mapped for the public to cruise by to see costumes and decorations, and to engage in general revelry. The format is similar to driving around to look at Christmas decorations, but instead revelers will be in the Mardi Gras spirit.

Parades, balls and other Mardi Gras events typically bring thousands of visitors and their dollars to Acadiana. A 2010 study commissioned by the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission and the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association found that local krewes and family members spent nearly $10 million preparing for and celebrating Mardi Gras. Visitors brought more than $110 million to Lafayette Parish, with parade attendees spending almost $400 per person while visiting.

Also on Thursday, the Mystick Krewe of Louisiana announced Mardi Gras festivities in Washington, D.C. would not take place in 2021.

"Typically, we would be preparing to send out Krewe member packets for the upcoming 2021 ball," the letter reads. "Sadly, this year's ball will not occur."

The annual Washington Mardi Gras, which runs over a weekend in Carnival season, features Louisiana food and music and an opportunity to rub elbows with the state's congressional delegation, among other movers and shakers.

More than 2,000 people from Louisiana make the trek up for the annual event.