Lafayette native Mark St. Cyr has landed a role in the upcoming "High School Musical" TV reboot.
Production has started in Salt Lake City, Utah, for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," a project for Disney+'s direct-to-consumer streaming service scheduled to launch late this year.
In the 10-episode series, the 31-year-old St. Cyr "will play Mr. Mazzara, East High’s somewhat robotic S.T.E.M. teacher. His belief in preparing students for the future often leads him to butt heads with Miss Jenn, who would rather sing about life than live in the real world," a Disney news release says.
"High School Musical," the Emmy-winning TV movie, first aired on Disney in 2006, making stars of leads Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. "HSM2" and "HSM3" soon followed. A "HSM4" movie is currently in the works.
The series "picks up nearly 15 years after the original movie aired, at the real-life location where it all began: East High. It follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of 'High School Musical.' Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide," the release also says.
St. Cyr, an alumna of the ABC Diversity Showcase, was featured in the 2017 feature film “Marshall,” and TV series "Sneaky Pete" (2015) and "Doomsday" (2016). He's also guest-starred on “Chicago P.D.” and “After After Party.”