Gwennie von Einsiedel knew about Clifton Chenier, but it was a vinyl album cover she saw while in Brooklyn with Boozoo Chavis atop a horse six years ago that furthered her interest in not only zydeco but trail riding.

You may have seen Einsiedel, a native of London, at trail rides and zydeco dances. Or you may have heard her sing and play accordion at a jam or gig.

“I’m doing my fieldwork for my Ph.D.," she said. "So I’m writing my Ph.D. on the relationship between trail riding and contemporary zydeco.”

And how’d that get her from the halls of the University of Oxford to the back of a horse in, say, St. Landry Parish?

“I guess I love zydeco as somebody that’s an accordion player,” Einsiedel said. “But also for a long time I’ve been really interested in the intersection of horse culture and accordions.”

Already, Einsiedel has worked in southern Brazil with gauchos on a project “looking at the relationship between that kind of horse culture and the music it inspires,” she said. “And I’ve gone out and made photo/films for the BBC about the whole thing.

“And then I came out here and made a similar piece. But it stayed with me in a much more abiding way, I guess, just because I think of the mainstreamed images of who rides horses in America are predominately white. I feel that like so much of that image has been whitewashed.”

Not that it hasn’t, but here in south Louisiana, Creole cowboys have long been a fixture.

“As somebody that has come here from a musical aspect, as well, I was fascinated in how zydeco and the trail rides seem to have this dialogue that’s been going on for decades now and I think influencing the way that each evolving,” she said. “It is such a unique relationship.”

Einsiedel, in addition to her music and acting talents, also has a background in photography and radio, both of which come in handy for her paper that’s more than on paper.

“I’m interested in doing something a little bit more multimedia than just writing a thesis,” she said. “I don’t know at this stage what that will amount to because my focus has to be my dissertation. But taking pictures has become an interesting way of interacting with the community and being able to give back in some way.”

Currently a doctoral candidate in ethnomusicology, Einsiedel’s also a recipient of a Global South Fellowship from the New Orleans Center for the Gulf South at Tulane University to support her research.

She already holds a master's degree (Hons) in social anthropology from The University of Edinburgh and a master's in classical and contemporary performance from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

“More and more, academics are managing to be interdisciplinary and I think this is what’s exciting about the way academia is going,” said Einsiedel. “You can be a professor and you can also be a musician.”

And considering her pursuit of a Ph.D. in ethnomusicology, “Ethnomusicologists are often performing musicians and also academic professors,” she said.

You have to look no further than Nick Spitzer, host and producer of “American Routes” heard on KRVS 88.7 FM, who is a folklorist and professor of anthropology and American studies at Tulane.

“I admire Nick Spitzer,” said Einsiedel. “He has a really great model career as somebody who straddles both teaching in an academic institution and also sharing his research in ways that reaches more people.”

Thus inspired, “Ideally, I’d like to teach and disseminate my work in a way that’s not just for academics,” she said.

But about that day six years ago in the Big Apple.

“I was on tour with Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre — I worked on the stage for a long time before I came back to academia — and I saw this album of Boozoo," she said. "I have been listening to (Clifton) Chenier, but that image of him on a horse, it got me thinking.

“It made complete sense, obviously, that as a rural music genre, and of course, somewhere along the way it’s going to be connected to ranching and horses. I think that for me, it sparked the interest. I always thought there’s probably a connection there to horses that I hadn’t originally been aware of.

“And so that got me started,” Einsiedel said.

Et ils sont partis.