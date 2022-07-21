Marie DesOrmeaux Centanni is the founder of Centanni Communications, an issue advocacy and strategic communications company. She helps candidates and causes through storytelling.
Working from her delightful place downtown, a historic home that she renovated during the Covid lockdown, she is in the heart of the place she loves. Marie started her career as a reporter and anchor at KLFY, and knew she wanted to find a way to use her talents and help her community.
Her natural way of getting on with people from all walks of life serves her well. She is a joy to sit down and have tea (or coffee) with and that experience is enhanced by her other passion, collecting and selling beautiful and unusual china. Find her on instagram @dishranaway; yes, the company is called Dish Ran Away With the Spoon.
What was your first job? I waited tables at Mel’s Diner as a freshman in college with a few friends. They gave us the overnight shift, it was a whole scene. You learn quite a bit about yourself and your fellow man waiting tables, I think everyone should have that experience.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up early and walk the “Myrtle Mile,” the two-mile loop around Myrtle Place boulevard, while listening to a podcast or audiobook. Then I rouse my children and go through the morning routine, working with my husband to get everyone to their various schools. I head to my office downtown, where I typically have a UL student worker for the semester, and we get through a day of planning, meetings and implementations. I like to make the most of lunch hour opportunities to meet up with friends and colleagues, and my afternoons are mostly quiet — good, solid busy time. I pick up my children and we begin the evening routines, or I have a board meeting or work event to attend. My husband and I are both very active in our civic lives, so we have quite a calendar to juggle! Of course, during election season or while the Legislature is in session, all of that gets thrown out the window!
What advice would you give the younger you? Travel young, take time to see the world, because your free time becomes more and more elusive!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? It wasn’t a single event, but rather the experience of working in a newsroom (KLFY) right out of college. There, you learn to execute your work at a high level no matter what the circumstances may be, no matter how short the deadline or what obstacle may be thrown in your path, to help your team if someone needs it, because in the end, 5 p.m. comes and the news MUST air. Therefore, the work MUST be done, and MUST be done well. That nimble nature of problem-solving while figuring out the best way to tell the most relevant stories is something I take with me as I work with each and every client.
What values do you live by? Integrity, faith, kindness and excellence — and by excellence, I mean reaching your full potential and giving everyone your best self, your best work.
What do you most appreciate? A quick and clever wit.
What is your favorite journey? A stroll down any downtown. My girls love places with “tiny shops,” whether it’s Fairhope, Alabama; New York City or Lafayette. The strangers, the variety, the vibrant atmosphere is thrilling.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I really do love our backyard! We live on Myrtle, between the Cajundome, downtown and UL, so there are lots of sounds of activity around us, but we’re in a little oasis. We recently rebuilt our garage/guest house to incorporate a porch running the depth of the back yard, with ceiling fans and lots of shade. I love to sit out there late at night, listening to the city.
What living figure most inspires you? That’s a tough one. I have the pleasure of facilitating Leadership Louisiana and getting to know 50 inspiring figures every year; it’s a gift I treasure. These are people solving problems and changing our trajectory bit by bit, and I’m repeatedly humbled by their work, their perspective and their character.
What was the best advice you were ever given? The best professional advice came from Chris Rader, Rader Solutions, who told me, “Be Mary Poppins to your clients — practically perfect in every way.” It means they get your best self, not excuses or back stories or an unnecessary peek behind the curtain at drama they don’t need to see. Only good work, and a good experience working with you.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “To Kill a Mockingbird.” I learn a new lesson every time I read it.
What is the best thing about where you live? Permission, and almost an expectation to live your life well and full of celebration.
How do you "let the good times roll"? At home, I put on KRVS and make a roux, that just sets a tone in the household for good things to come. For a night out, we’re so fortunate to have a full roster of watering holes to match your mood, but for whatever reason I just love the bar at Café Vermilionville!
What did you want to be when you grew up? A doctor, like my father and generations before him. I still triage and handle crises with the steady hand of an emergency room physician, and my handwriting is just about as illegible.
How would you like to be remembered? Just someone who took the talents God gave her and did her best to improve her community, leaving things a bit better than she found them.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Pause, breathe, figure it out, and do it in your own way — but DO IT.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? An ever-present sense of humor, good conversations that lead you to find common ground with anyone, and a responsibility to do good with the gifts God gave you.
What is your favorite word? Recalcitrant.
What food could you live on for a month? Pop’s Popeye Salad with shrimp.
What would you change about yourself? I always wished I were a natural athlete.
Describe yourself in five words. She tells good dirty jokes.
What is your idea of happiness? Cooking a giant meal and sharing it with family and friends over a beautiful table.
What is your favorite movie? It’s absolutely low-budget, but I can watch “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” again and again. The book is fantastic, but the movie for me never gets old.
Who is your style icon? A mix of India Hicks and Carolina Herrera.
What do you most regret? I really wish I were one of those mothers who made their own baby food and introduced lots of veggies into my children’s lives at a young age. I have one picky eater and he’s missing out on so much culinary joy!
What question do you wish I'd asked? Who is your soul mate?
What would the answer be? Justin, of course. I was so lucky to marry my best friend, to build a life and a family with someone I love and respect, who loves and respects me equally. We have fun, we challenge each other, and I can’t wait to be a sweet old couple.