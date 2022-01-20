Cinema on the Bayou is taking the hybrid road this year.
Running Wednesday through Feb. 2, the 17th annual Cinema on the Bayou will present daily in-person screenings at Cité des Arts in downtown Lafayette. Most of the festival’s more than 200 official selections also will be available for online viewing. Last year's festival was virtual as well.
In-person screenings are scheduled for Cité des Arts’ intimate Robert D. Sidman Theater. Receptions and musical performances will happen at the arts center’s Cliff’s Bar. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cité des Arts requires masks. Cinema on the Bayou recommends masks and vaccinations.
A screening schedule, film descriptions and link to all-access pass purchases are available at cinemaonthebayou.com. In-person Cinema on the Bayou screenings are $5, online viewings $10. All-access passes, granting access to in-person and virtual screenings, are available for $100. Admission to the festival’s opening and closing nights are $10 and $20, respectively.
Opening night film “A Small Fortune” screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Set on the Canadian maritime province Prince Edward Island, the thriller follows what happens after a tradition-loving seaweed farmer keeps the bag of money he finds in an otherwise empty boat that drifts ashore.
Canadian filmmaker Adam Perry, the director of “A Small Fortune,” planned to attend the U.S. premiere of his film in Lafayette, but opted out rather than risk being quarantined upon his return to Canada.
In 2020, more than 100 filmmakers, many of them from Canada, attended Cinema on the Bayou.
“First-time filmmakers,” said festival founder and artistic director Pat Mire, “when they get a U.S premiere, they want to be there. That is something we missed a lot at last year’s festival, which was totally virtual.”
Last summer, Cinema on the Bayou’s organizers anticipated presenting a back-to-normal festival this month.
“We sure did,” Mire said. “The virtual festival last year was a success, but it wasn’t a film festival. I’m a people person. I love just being there to shake hands and hug people. We miss that.”
Following another COVID-19 surge, a combination of in-person and virtual screenings became the next best thing to a full-scale festival. Despite the ongoing pandemic, a number of filmmakers will be attending this year.
“But even if they can’t come,” festival director Rebecca Hudsmith said, “when they learn that we’re going to show their film in a theater, they are so excited. They are so grateful that a festival is presenting live screenings. And our local audience wants to come. That makes us feel like we made the right decision.”
The festival’s offerings include international films on Thursday and a day of French-language films on Jan. 28. Narrative shorts, a category the festival receives hundreds of submissions for every year, screen on Jan. 29.
“Narrative shorts have developed into our strongest category,” Hudsmith said. “If we can get to be an Oscar-qualifying festival in that category, it would be a feather in our cap.”
Feb. 1 is Louisiana day at the festival, capped by a Cajun dance featuring music by John and Jane Vidrine. The day’s screenings include the world premiere of “Zydeco Heritage,” a documentary by Emma Hernandez Sangaré, a filmmaker with Lafayette roots, and her husband, Toumani Sangaré.
“I’m critical when it comes to documentaries of that nature, because that’s what I do,” Mire said of “Zydeco Heritage.” “Often, when you get work from far away, it’s not the inside stuff. They can’t get the blues right or they can’t get the Cajun thing right. Well, this one, they got it right.”
Showing at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, the festival’s closing film, “Big Old Goofy World: The Story of Oh Boy Records,” is a documentary about the record company founded by the late singer-songwriter John Prine. Nashville, Tennessee, filmmakers Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard plan to attend the world premiere in Lafayette. A concert featuring Prine’s songs performed by Lafayette’s Sam Broussard and others and a closing night reception follow the screening.
“It’s a great story,” Mire said of the Prine documentary. “And who does not love John Prine?”
Cinema on the Bayou
Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette
Wednesday through Feb. 2
$5-$100