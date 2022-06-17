Kathryn Fenstermaker is the corporate communications leader for C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates. It’s her job to provide an insight into the people, the culture and the projects that the company is involved with. With her endlessly curious energy and the natural delight she shows in meeting people, the role is a great fit.
Kathryn is thoughtful and intelligent; she talks about her book recommendation for a few minutes and before she is finished I have purchased a copy for myself.
The future is bright for Kathryn; she is loving where she is in life. I appreciated the time we spent together, and I think you’ll all enjoy reading her answers.
What was your first job? Aside from summer internships and volunteerism, my first paying gig was working retail sales at Banana Republic while attending college in Jackson, Mississippi. I loved when people would come in looking for the perfect outfit to suit a special occasion, wanting to impress for a new job or interview, or just a seasonal ward-robe change.
Describe a typical day in your life. A typical day for me begins with a cup of tea and a glance at my calendar. If I don’t have any meetings, I’ll sometimes enjoy working from home, but usually report to the office. I relish in the fact that no two business days are the same. Whether attending industry functions, community-related meetings, participating in volunteer efforts, or indulging in one of many passion projects, I love what I do all day. In the evenings, I make it a point to move — strength training, yoga, a run or walk — as I find this to be a critical aspect of sustainable health.
What advice would you give the younger you? I’m fairly certain the younger me would not take even my own advice, so I’d perhaps take her hand and simply say, “You’ll get through all of this, you’ll survive, and you’ll be more than OK… you’ll thrive.”
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Late in 2014, I made a decision to check myself into a rehab facility. Becoming sober changed me and changed my perspective on life. It enabled me to see beyond myself, to become a part of something bigger, and to form deep, sincere, authentic bonds with people. Addiction robs people of connection, and breaking free of that opens the door to possibilities previously unimaginable.
What values do you live by? Curiosity, courageousness, openheartedness, authenticity, and responsibility.
What do you most appreciate? The comfort I feel in the presence of someone who loves me.
What is your favorite journey? A favorite journey is one into the Blue Ridge Mountains, a hiking trail to leave me breathless, and then to catch that breath while overlooking a spectacular landscape, leading me to rediscover how small I am and the greatness of God.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Outside on a shaded porch, surrounded by nothing but nature sounds.
What living figure most inspires you? There are two people who most inspire me — my parents. Their enduring partnership, adherence to autonomy, their steadfast love for their four children, their commitment to seeing us all succeed… it’s more than I could have ever hoped for and something I’m striving to recreate in my own life.
What was the best advice you were ever given? I remember being anxiety-ridden in advance of a difficult meeting, and I called my friend Robert Torian for counsel. He told me, “Kathryn, just remember that you can end the meeting at any time.” This advice gave me a sense of control in a circumstance where I had been feeling completely powerless.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “The Elegance of the Hedgehog” by Muriel Barberry
What is the best thing about where you live? I feel safe. I feel that I belong and that I can make a difference.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I like to slip on a pair of leather-bottom boots and tear up a good dance floor. My Mom taught me to jitterbug when I was a little girl, and more recently I’ve taken dance lessons from local legend, Harold Bernard. Since then, I’ve loved partner dancing — Cajun and Zydeco — I’ll dance for hours, with anyone who asks, smiling and laughing all the way.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I didn’t quite know what I wanted to be but fancied myself a businesswoman.
What is your motto? I’ll share two — representing the duality of life and emotion. When times are tough, and simply putting one foot in front of the other is a challenge, with each step, I’ll whisper to myself, “I think I can.” This rhythmic chant has seen me through much difficulty. Conversely, when things are really flowing, and I’m hitting my stride, you might hear me say that I’m “Makin’ moves!” and anyone who knows me can testify… I sure love doin’ that.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who cares.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? There’s a phrase that a good friend of mine from Millsaps, Nick Grillo, used to say to me in times of strife, he’d say, “C’mon Kat. Buck up, Bronco!” and I say that to myself on occasion — can’t help but smile.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Constant learning, a commitment to self-growth and a network of amazing people who support me and love me through it all.
What do you collect? I collect words. Our mechanism for expression, discovering and implementing new words with precision is an artform.
What would you change about yourself? I’d be less affected by things outside of my control, more present, and a bit more light-hearted.
Describe yourself in five words. Passionate. Loyal. Tenderhearted. Honest. Free.
What is your idea of happiness? It’s the feeling of accomplishment upon successful completion of a goal.
What is your favorite movie? "Gladiator." A story of resilience, redemption, and justice. I’ve often said that this movie covers the full spectrum of human emotion, all in one film, and they just don’t make ‘em like they used to.
What do you most regret? I’ll take a page from my grandfather’s book and say that I have ‘no regrets,’ not because I’m proud of everything I’ve ever done, but because everything I’ve ever done has made me everything I am today.