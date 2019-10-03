The bad news: If you tuned in to Hallmark Channel on Sept. 21, you didn't see former Baton Rouge actor Wes Brown's new original movie "Over the Moon in Love."
Good news: The network's rescheduled the film's premiere to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Well-known to Hallmark Channel fans, Brown starred in Hallmark's "Wedding at Graceland" film alongside singer-actress Kellie Pickler in June, and, in August, the western drama "Shadow on the Mesa."
In "Over the Moon," Brown shares the screen with another Hallmark Channel movie regular, Jessica Lowndes.
"Brooklyn (Lowndes), owner of the matchmaking service Over the Moon in Love, hasn’t seen Devin (Brown), a singer-songwriter, since high school. While their chemistry is instant, Brooklyn is focused on landing the cover of Life/Style by finding Stephanie, the magazine’s writer, a match," a movie synopsis says. "Putting her 100% success rate on the line, Brooklyn matches Stephanie with Devin, but they have nothing in common. Determined, Brooklyn feeds lines to Stephanie guaranteed to capture Devin’s heart, and it works!"
In classic Hallmark style, Brooklyn realizes she’s in love with Devin, but is it too late? And what about the magazine cover?
Tune it to find out.